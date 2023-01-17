Cancer of the vulva: ‘Women have asked me where the vulva is. I’m still shocked many don’t know their own bodies’

Being diagnosed with cancer is a frightening experience for anyone. But together with the right treatment, support groups can go a long way in helping people get through the ordeal — as sharing the load with someone who knows exactly what you are going through can make all the difference to the emotional and mental wellbeing of those facing serious health problems.

This is why being told you have a very rare type can be both isolating and daunting, as patients often feel like they have no one to share their experience with. Marie O’Leary can attest to this, as having lived with a skin condition since childhood, she discovered last year that it had developed into an uncommon and rarely discussed form of cancer.

“I have a condition called Lichen Sclerosus (LS) which affects the skin around the genital area — it isn’t contagious but it has no cure, and it isn’t known why it flares up,” she says. “Although I’ve had it my whole life, I didn’t know what it was until I was 50 and only discovered last year that cancer is one of its side effects.

“In January 2021, I noticed a tiny lump on my right vulva, about the size of a sprinkle. I thought it was a white head embedded into the skin and tried squeezing it and using various creams, to no avail. By the end of February, it was becoming uncomfortable, and I knew it was something different to the usual flair-ups from my condition, so I went to see my GP who put me on a course of antibiotics. But it continued to grow and became painful, so I was referred to a dermatologist, who said there was nothing she could do for me due to where it was located.

“The issue continued, so in April, my GP sent me to hospital, where I was initially told to continue using the creams I had for LS. But two weeks later, I went back as I was in a lot of pain. This time, the doctor did a biopsy but unfortunately, it was around the time of the HSE computer hacking so I didn’t get any results.”

Read More

The 57-year-old went back to her GP in May of last year and this time was referred to a gynaecologist who first mentioned the word cancer. She was shocked at this turn of events but was determined to find out what was wrong and get treatment sooner rather than later.

“I had the appointment on a Monday and by Wednesday I had a call from the consultant’s secretary, and I knew immediately that it was cancer — I just had a feeling in my gut,” she says. “I was by myself at the time as I hadn’t told anyone, and the doctor told me straight out that it was cancer of the vulva, which is extremely rare but has a 90pc success rate. She told me that I would need surgery and radium but couldn’t say yet if I would need chemotherapy.”

The mother of three was referred to the surgeon who would remove the cancer and while she waited for an appointment, she got on with the difficult task of telling her grown-up children. “My daughter was in Scotland, but I told my two sons that I had a rare cancer, which was highly treatable, and I would be fine in time,” she says. “One asked where the cancer was and I told him that it was somewhere ‘you don’t want to talk about with your mother’ — but he asked again, so I told him — I thought maybe he wanted to Google it. My other son was very quiet and went away for a while to take it all in, then came back and we talked about it together.

It isn’t easy telling your kids you have cancer, but I knew I had to be strong and reassure them I would be fine. It was hard telling my daughter while she was away as she wanted to come home, but I told her to stay where she was. I also told my siblings and a few other close friends, including one who is a nurse and has been fantastic to me throughout.”

Expand Close Marie O'Leary with her dog Bella, at home in Scarriff, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marie O'Leary with her dog Bella, at home in Scarriff, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

​The Clare woman underwent surgery in July 2021 to remove the cancerous cells. She also had four lymph nodes removed, one of which showed signs of cancer. She was told she would need radium and was sent home to recuperate from her operation — a feat which was difficult due to the nature of the surgery.

“After I was discharged, another friend, who is a nurse, came over from the US to look after me,” she says. “The first time she had to help me, I cried as I was so embarrassed, but she was so kind and gentle and told me that she was there as my nurse — and it was wonderful to have her here for the few days. Then I got an infection, which delayed the removal of the staples (after surgery), but once they were removed, I visited the hospital each week for five weeks.

“Then in September, I went to meet the doctor who would do the radiology — I felt daunted that I would have to face 25 sessions on the vulva area and was floored when they told me that I would be on morphine from the second week. I also had to have a Cat scan to rule out chemo and that showed another node which was cause for concern, so it was arranged that I would have a Pet scan. I waited five weeks for it and was told not to have sugar for 24 hours beforehand. But although I did this, (on the day) I was told that my blood sugars were too high so they couldn’t do it.

“I couldn’t believe that I had been waiting for so long for nothing and started crying uncontrollably — I just couldn’t stop. My brother brought me home and after ringing the GP I got an appointment with the nurse who gave me something to check my bloods every morning. So I managed to get the sugar level down within 24 hours and kept it under 10 for three days, which meant that I could get the Pet scan. And thankfully, they then found out that I didn’t need chemo. I was shaking with relief. Today I am feeling great and am not on any medication — I do have some skin numbness as a result of treatment but it does not affect my everyday life.”

​Marie wants to share her story as she says being diagnosed with a rare cancer can be very lonely, and she would like others to know that they are not alone in their condition. “After my meeting with the radiologist, I wanted to speak to someone who had been through the same thing and could give me tips,” she says. “I was put in touch with a wonderful woman who had been through the operation but not radium. Then I managed to join a closed Facebook page for vulva cancer patients in England which has been a lifeline — it’s wonderful to be able to talk to people who can empathise with me.

"Everyone has been marvellous and although it is difficult, I feel I can reach out to all of these great ladies who have been through it already. I was the 200th member and the page is going four years, so it’s proof of how rare the cancer is. In fact, I have been attending meetings for cancer survivors and some of the women have asked me where my vulva was. I was (and still am) shocked that many don’t know their own bodies — this is something we should all be aware of.”

​

​About cancer of the vulva

Cancer of the vulva is rare. According to the National Cancer Registry (NCRI), there are about 60 cases a year in Ireland.

It usually affects women over the age of 60.

Often vulval cancer does not cause any early symptoms, but the most common are:

Itching, burning and soreness of the vulva that doesn’t go away.

A wart-like growth, lump or swelling on the skin of the vulva.



Pain in the vulval area.

Thickening or raised red, white or dark patches on the skin of the vulva.

Bleeding or a blood-stained vaginal discharge not related to your menstrual cycle.

Burning pain when passing urine or during sexual intercourse.

A mole on the vulva that has changes in colour or shape.

Symptoms can also be caused by conditions other than cancer, but it’s important to go to the GP and get any unusual changes checked out.

The Irish Cancer Society is here to support cancer patients, worried family members, or anyone seeking information about cancer.

The Irish Cancer Society Support Line is available on Freephone 1800 200 700 during weekdays as well as anytime through email, social media and the online community.

​For more check out cancer.ie