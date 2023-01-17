| -2.8°C Dublin

Cancer of the vulva: ‘Women have asked me where the vulva is. I’m still shocked many don’t know their own bodies’

When facing cancer, the right treatment is vital — but so is the unique support you can only find in those who are going through the same experience

Marie O'Leary found support amongst other women going through cancer. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand
Marie O'Leary with her dog Bella, at home in Scarriff, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand

Marie O'Leary with her dog Bella, at home in Scarriff, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Marie O'Leary with her dog Bella, at home in Scarriff, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Arlene Harris

Being diagnosed with cancer is a frightening experience for anyone. But together with the right treatment, support groups can go a long way in helping people get through the ordeal — as sharing the load with someone who knows exactly what you are going through can make all the difference to the emotional and mental wellbeing of those facing serious health problems.

This is why being told you have a very rare type can be both isolating and daunting, as patients often feel like they have no one to share their experience with. Marie O’Leary can attest to this, as having lived with a skin condition since childhood, she discovered last year that it had developed into an uncommon and rarely discussed form of cancer.

