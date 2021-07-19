‘The bullying kicked in very early on.” Even at a 40-year remove, the casual cruelty of Bernadette Keenan’s past is still painfully present.

“I went to a convent primary school. This one nun would say, ‘Fatty this’, ‘Fatty that’. My parents had separated, which was very unusual at the time. I had psoriasis and I had a weight issue, so I was a target from the start.”

Nowadays, we consider ourselves more enlightened, but old attitudes die hard. The cliches of “it’s just puppy fat” and “they’ll grow into it” trivialise overweight and obesity in children, and thus, as a society, we fail to recognise them as chronic conditions.

“We know that obesity, whether in children or adults, is highly complex. The biggest mistake we could make is to oversimplify it. By doing that, we’re not going to manage to treat it,” says Dr Sinead Murphy, head of paediatrics at UCD and consultant paediatrician at Temple Street.

“It’s a neurobehavioral disorder so the hormones that act between the brain and the gut that tell you when to eat and when to stop are different in those who suffer from obesity. Their desire to eat is greater. And their capacity to stop eating — their satiety — is very much altered as well.”

Cruelly, this can vary widely between otherwise similar people, like two siblings eating the same food and experiencing vastly different outcomes. Such was the case for Bernadette (52) and her brother, Frank, who grew up in Wexford. They had little processed or sugary food and they were, certainly by today’s standards, uncommonly active.

Frank had a large appetite and was lean; Bernadette had a smaller one and was bigger and from an early age, meal times at the Keenan household were fraught. When her parents broke up, her mother, Maureen, moved back in with her parents in the south east.

“There was a lot of criticism of what and how I ate,” Bernadette recalls. “There was: Don’t speak with your mouth full/use your fork properly/chew your food/finish your food. Even down to remarking what was on my fork.”

School offered little respite. In 1975, only one in 100 children had obesity and being different courted attention. Kids would stuff her shoes or slippers down the toilet. On her walk home from school, one boy would regularly hit her in the stomach. Understandably, she looked for ways to avoid the classroom.

Expand Close Bernadette wants to spread awareness of the complexity of obesity / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bernadette wants to spread awareness of the complexity of obesity

She would genuinely fall ill with tonsillitis, but she would also seize any opportunity to “overact”. Alongside, she was attending a dermatologist for psoriasis. He wanted her kidney function tested and mentioned a specialist residential unit for children. At 11, in the summer of 1980, she went to Dublin and would only return home seven months later.

The mixed group of children slept mostly between two dorm rooms. Issues ranged from eating disorders to what would now be described as special needs. The children ate together and separated for therapies. The unit may have been regarded as progressive for the time, although certain practices seem questionable.

“There was a gym, where I would do a lot of gymnastics. I had to wear a leotard. It was just incredibly intimidating, as I was the only one in the class. I was so ashamed of my body at that age.”

Immediately, Bernadette’s eating habits singled her out as difficult. She says: “When we got up in the morning, we had porridge. I didn’t drink milk, so I didn’t eat that. That was an issue straight off. Then the physical work started. I had to run up and down three flights of stairs. Since then, I’ve had a thing about stairs. I live in a bungalow now.

“Lunch was usually meat, potatoes and a lot of vegetables. I didn’t eat lamb, and I wasn’t good with fish. These would go on my plate, and I would have to sit at the table until I finished. At the beginning, I would eat everything and throw up. Then I’d get into trouble for throwing up. By the end, I was just stuffing food in my pockets.”

Having lost some weight, Bernadette was back home in time for the annual Christmas concert. “My body wasn’t like other 12 year olds. I hadn’t lost every bit of weight. There was another girl who was broader and taller than me who had weight as well. We were opening the gymnastic display — in leotards.

“The two of us would run towards each other, then stand back to back, and two girls did handstands and we would hold their legs. I remember the laughter from the audience when we were running. These were the other kids’ parents. We had to do that same routine five nights in a row.”

Meanwhile, outside the extreme control of the unit, her weight increased again. Secondary school continued in the same vein.

During her Leaving Cert, she suffered a severe psoriatic episode, afterwards being admitted to hospital, where she remained for over two months. Even there, she encountered the now-routine maltreatment. Bernadette recalls how the staff wanted to check her weight upon admission, prompting a nurse to remark that they wouldn’t have scales for her size.

“They took me down the corridor, in front of all the kitchen staff and put me on the meat scales. It was mortifying.”

She recovered slowly and set about finding a career, ultimately qualifying as a special needs assistant. She met her partner, Tom, a delivery driver, and they had their daughter, Cara, now 13. There followed years of dieting and a series of torturous and painful health problems.

Read More

Bernadette had already struggled through school for years and believed herself at fault, trying and failing with diets and gimmicks. One night in 2004 she was watching The Late Late Show, as Professor Donal O’Shea was discussing obesity. She was elated. Finally, a clinician was saying what she had long experienced — that obesity was more complex than mere personal failure.

She made it a mission to be treated at his weight management clinic in Loughlinstown. From her first appointment at the clinic, she felt relieved. “They said: We’re not here to judge you. It’s not your fault. It was transformative.”

During surgery on her gallbladder, she was offered bariatric intervention at the same time. Since then, her quality of life has improved immeasurably. “I’m able to go swimming and cycling with Cara. I feel much better. My fatty liver has improved.”

Though smaller, she still regards herself as suffering from obesity. Her childhood has made her finely tuned to the anxieties of the current generation, not least because her daughter, as the child of a parent with obesity, is regarded as high risk.

Bernadette, however, is clear-eyed about all of the dangers both emotional and physical, and she is insistent that the comorbidities that come with obesity must be discussed. “There are people who are all on board with being positive about your body no matter what size — I have no problem with that. The issue is that they will often deny there are any health complications going forward, comorbidities, type 2 diabetes and the rest.

“It can block people from learning what their disease is about.” Bernadette acknowledges that it is a delicate subject to raise with children, but, where necessary, it is worth exploring.

“One of the biggest problems is that parents don’t recognise their children are overweight. The biggest advantage that children have, and that we as paediatricians have, is that children are growing up and can grow into their weight,” agrees Dr Murphy.

Dr Murphy has worked on an app called Measure Me which allows parents to plug in their child’s details to assess if they’re overweight. This is partly because BMI can be a misleading guide for children.

“It’s clear that you must have a genetic predisposition, if you don’t it’s not going to happen to you in the same way.” Dr Murphy says. With such a predisposition, successful outcomes are more likely with early intervention, however.

“If we can get parents to recognise an at-risk child, for example, if a parent is overweight the child might be at risk, we can see the child before it gets too bad. We then have a much better chance of treating it successfully because we can prevent the behaviours from developing.”

She compares it to early diagnosis for children with allergies, to limit their exposure to specific environments. “We need to find the at-risk families and educate them and help them to have different behaviours around food. The child who has a peanut allergy doesn’t go near peanuts. It’s essential for the children to realise what is and isn’t healthy.

“We can then take excellent care of you and make sure exercise is available — for all children. If they want to Irish dance they shouldn’t have to worry about cost. The need is urgent already. Some of these children already have the comorbidities of obesity. They have high cholesterol and abnormal liver function.”

Often, the parents themselves may have suffered, as Bernadette did, causing them to be reticent. “Society has dealt with this issue so incredibly badly that people can feel defensive because they’re so stigmatised and there’s such a bias. They feel ashamed,” Dr Murphy continues.

“I’ve met a lot of parents who might have come for something else. It might be an overweight mum with the child, and if we can make it safe enough so they can say: ‘Oh, I’m pleased you brought this up because I don’t want them to end up suffering as I did’.

“And they do end up suffering enormously. It’s the biggest cause of bullying in schools, and yet it’s not mentioned as a reason not to bully.”

Bullying can have a physical as well as physiological impact. “What we know is that when these people feel stigmatised, it increases cortisol levels,” adds Dr Murphy. “In anybody with obesity, their body’s response will be to eat. They eat more, so they feel bad, and they socially isolate.

“It goes around in circles. If we could change the stigma, that would be huge because this is an awful chronic disease which people suffer. It takes loads of lives and it costs loads of money.”

For years, Bernadette says that her life was defined by her obesity and the shame she had because of it. She is determined to break the cycle. But ensuring today’s children don’t suffer in the same way means we must learn to talk.

“Just educating a child on the issue gives them hope. Then, at least, they might not blame themselves like I did.”