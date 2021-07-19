| 15°C Dublin

Bullying, shame and the judgement of others – my life as an obese child

Bernadette Keenan was an adult before she came across a clinician that understood her obesity was not a result of her personal failure. She shares her story of a childhood marred by stigma and why she is determined to shed light on the complexity of the condition 

Regina Lavelle

‘The bullying kicked in very early on.” Even at a 40-year remove, the casual cruelty of Bernadette Keenan’s past is still painfully present.

I went to a convent primary school. This one nun would say, ‘Fatty this’, ‘Fatty that’. My parents had separated, which was very unusual at the time. I had psoriasis and I had a weight issue, so I was a target from the start.”

Nowadays, we consider ourselves more enlightened, but old attitudes die hard. The cliches of “it’s just puppy fat” and “they’ll grow into it” trivialise overweight and obesity in children, and thus, as a society, we fail to recognise them as chronic conditions.

