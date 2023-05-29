Breast reduction: ‘I was getting catcalled from age 14 and on painkillers for back pain. I’m so much happier now’

Tired of living with back and shoulder pain and injuries caused by breasts too large for her frame, Ailbhe Cullen opted to have them reduced. And she hasn’t looked back

Kildare native Ailbhe Cullen is only 24 years old, yet the Trinity College graduate had an operation last autumn she has been actively researching for more than five years — breast reduction surgery. While some may think this an extreme action at her age, Ailbhe says it was as much for her mental health as physical, and that it has changed her life.