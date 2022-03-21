Breast cancer: ‘The pressure to remain positive was a burden. Puttin on a brave face is exhausting’

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting females in Ireland, with over 3,350 women (and almost 30 men) diagnosed here each year.

But, despite the fact that one in nine women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, many are unaware of the initial warning signs, which in some cases can be attributed to something else entirely.

This was the case for Rachel Akkoç, who has had a history of benign cysts. So when she began to experience breast pain in 2016, it was initially thought that there was no reason for concern.

Daffodil Day is on Friday, 25 March. Use the button below to make a much-appreciated donation to the Irish Cancer Society. Anyone with concerns or questions about cancer can contact the support line on freephone: (1800) 200-700.

“I had been diagnosed with clusters of benign fluid-filled cysts in my breasts while I was pregnant with my first son back in 2005,” she says. “These had been monitored periodically and it wasn’t unusual for me to have palpable lumps. But in 2016, I began to notice intermittent pain in my left breast, and it prompted me to seek an appointment with my GP.

“I was assessed and told everything was OK, that the pain was most likely cyclical, and I could benefit from taking evening primrose oil. But in my heart of hearts, I had a feeling that it was something more sinister — and if I had known then what I know now about breast cancer, I would certainly have sought a second opinion, as cancer in dense breasts is often hard to detect because it appears white on the mammogram.”

Whatsapp Rachel Akkoç with her son Ziya at a sea swim in aid of the Irish Cancer Society

Having been told she had nothing to worry about, Rachel, who is married to Ejder and has two sons, Ziya (16) and Zana (13), carried on as normal but instead of getting better, the pain became more frequent and intense.

Two years later, after experiencing some ‘stabbing pain’, she returned to her GP who, upon examination, discovered a lump in her armpit, which she had, in fact, felt herself, but assumed it was a swollen gland or a benign cyst.

She was referred to her local breast clinic for a triple assessment and at this point began to worry that something was seriously wrong.

“By the time the mammogram was done, I knew something was up and began involuntarily shaking from fear,” she says. “After what seemed like a lifetime, I was told that I would need three biopsies on the left breast and the armpit. Then I was brought to see the consultant and I remember the nurse placing a box of tissues in front of me, so I knew it was going to be bad news — and it was. I was told straight away that I had breast cancer and biopsy results would reveal more information.

Whatsapp Rachel Akkoç at her home in Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

“I remember feeling sick when I heard the word cancer — I was in complete shock. I don’t think I have ever felt more alone or numb in my life. It was as if someone had pulled the rug out from under me completely and I lost all my faculties. All I could think about was my two beautiful boys and if I would be alive to see them grow up.”

The mother of two, who worked as an Irish language officer at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology until she took early retirement last year, was given her official diagnosis in November 2018, which she found very difficult to accept. It caused her to experience intense anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts.

“I was a total mess and at the diagnosis appointment, the consultant told me that I had grade two hormone sensitive breast cancer. It was called invasive ductal carcinoma which, he said, was more than likely also in my lymph nodes on the left side,” she says. “I was told that I would need chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and endocrine therapy — basically the works.

“The consultant said they would also need to see if the cancer had spread anywhere else in my body, so I underwent ‘staging scans’ throughout December and the ‘not knowing’ whether or not I was riddled with cancer over the Christmas period floored me both mentally and physically and I spent Christmas Day in floods of tears.

“It was well into January before I was called and told that there was no evidence of the cancer having spread further, which was a huge relief.”

Rachel began treatment which she says made her feel like the ‘walking dead’ as she found it extremely hard-going and very isolating. She also underwent surgery to remove the tumour from her left breast and the cancerous growths from that side of her body, as well as a benign mass in her right breast.

Following surgery, she developed lymphoedema in her left arm which caused it to swell and now requires her to wear a compression sleeve and undergo daily lymphatic massage. It also means that she is more susceptible to cellulitis and sepsis.

Whatsapp Rachel Akkoç and her son Ziya

She is still undergoing various treatments and therapies which also have side-effects — but while the situation is far from ideal, she is grateful to be alive.

“I’m two years into a 10-year plan and to say that I’m living for the day it finishes, is an understatement, as most days I feel like a 90-year-old woman,” she says. “But it’s a necessary evil and if it prevents my cancer from coming back, then it will have been worth it.

“When I found out that I had cancer, the boys were only 12 and 10 years of age, so I had to put a brave face on for them. We are living alone on a mountain in rural Donegal, so it wasn’t feasible for our family (who live in Dublin and Turkey) to be with me during treatment, but I got great support from my sister over the phone. Friends and neighbours also stepped up and helped out and I got care packages from all over the place, even as far away as Australia.

“Everyone was wonderful, and I remember being gobsmacked by the kindness of people and the outpouring of love I received. And the one constant source of support at every stage was the Irish Cancer Society — they helped me through each step of the way, and I was able to avail of their free counselling service which helped me deal with the initial shock and the fear that followed.

“I also sought advice from our local Daffodil Centre and the ICS nurse there couldn’t have been any more helpful as she patiently talked us through all we needed to know following a cancer diagnosis; from what supports are available locally to how to seek financial assistance or how to broach the subject with the kids. I was also invited to a make-up class for cancer patients, which was a lovely bonding experience with other ladies going through the same issues of hair loss and how to use make-up to cover my cancer-ravaged face, as I had lost my eyelashes and eyebrows.”

Since her ordeal, Rachel has become very involved with her local cancer services and support groups, including a ‘survivors choir’ and the local Relay for Life committee. She has also been involved with the lead up to this year’s Daffodil Day fundraiser and says the ICS helped her through the most difficult period of her life.

She would encourage others who have just been diagnosed to take each day as it comes.

“We’re really proud, as a family, to be associated with such a wonderful charity that does so much for cancer patients,” she says. “I am hoping many people as possible will get behind this year’s fundraising efforts because I feel very strongly that I am where I am today thanks to the fantastic support of the Irish Cancer Society.

“The best advice I was given was to take everything in bite-sized chunks and not to think about the bigger picture or what might happen in a year or two as that can be really overwhelming. I found that just taking things day by day prevented my brain from getting sucked down a really bad rabbit hole. I also found it helpful to focus on good news stories as people are very quick to recount tales of someone who died of the same cancer as you and they can forget who they’re talking to.

“But I did find the pressure to remain positive was a huge burden, in the sense that people were constantly telling me that in order to beat my cancer, I needed to remain positive, so I actually jokingly nicknamed it the ‘burden of positivity’ as sometimes, putting on a brave face for the sake of others becomes exhausting.

Whatsapp Rachel Akkoç at her home in Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

“So, I decided to change tack and to tell it like it was, warts and all. Some people found that difficult and fell away but I had to do it my way and sometimes it’s OK to just exist and let it all wash over you.

“If you’re unable to do anything other than breathe while you’re going through treatment, then let that be your goal — just getting through the day is often enough.

“But regardless of your diagnosis that there’s always a chunk of hope and holding onto that is the most important thing. Because everybody is different and the human body has amazing potential for healing.”

Daffodil Day 2022, the day we take back from cancer, takes place on Friday March 25. Take part and take back from cancer anyway you can this Daffodil Day at cancer.ie/daffodilday

KNOW THE SIGNS

Breast cancer is a common cancer in Ireland. More than 3,550 women and around 30 men are diagnosed with it each year.

The symptoms you get depend on the type of breast cancer you have. Symptoms of breast cancer include:

⬤ A change in size or shape of your breast such as one breast becoming larger than the other.

⬤ A change in the skin such as puckering, ridges or dimpling (like orange peel) or redness.

⬤ A change in the direction or shape of your nipple, especially if it sinks into your breast or becomes irregular in shape.

⬤ An unusual discharge (liquid) from one or both of your nipples.

⬤ A change in the skin on or around the nipple such as a rash or flaky or crusted skin.

⬤ Swelling in your breast or armpit or around your collarbone.

⬤ A lump or thickening in your breast.

⬤ Constant pain in one part of your breast or armpit.

⬤ Soreness or warmth (inflammatory breast cancer).

If you are worried about breast cancer, talk to your GP or contact the Irish Cancer Society’s Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700.