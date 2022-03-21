| 8°C Dublin

Breast cancer: ‘The pressure to remain positive was a burden. Puttin on a brave face is exhausting’

Rachel Akkoç advises women to get a second opinion if they feel deep down there is something wrong, and advises anyone who is newly diagnosed to take it one day at a time 

Rachel Akkoç at home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand
Rachel Akkoç and her son Ziya Expand
Rachel Akkoç with her son Ziya at a sea swim in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Expand
Rachel Akkoç at her home in Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand
Daffodil Day, which raises cancer awareness, is on Friday, March 25 Expand
Rachel Akkoç at her home in Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand

Rachel Akkoç at home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

Rachel Akkoç and her son Ziya

Rachel Akkoç with her son Ziya at a sea swim in aid of the Irish Cancer Society

Rachel Akkoç at her home in Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

Daffodil Day, which raises cancer awareness, is on Friday, March 25

Rachel Akkoç at her home in Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

Rachel Akkoç at home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne

Arlene Harris

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting females in Ireland, with over 3,350 women (and almost 30 men) diagnosed here each year.

But, despite the fact that one in nine women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, many are unaware of the initial warning signs, which in some cases can be attributed to something else entirely.

