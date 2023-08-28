Breast cancer: ‘The hardest part for me was breaking the news to my five kids. That broke my heart’
Personal stylist Jess Colivet shares what got her through diagnosis and treatment, how the trauma of the experience changed her, and how she is thriving 10 years on with a greater sense of self
It was May 2014, when Jess Colivet, then in her late 40s, found a lump in her breast, while in the shower. Her GP recommended further testing, and she attended the breast clinic in Beacon Hospital. At the time, her husband Brendan was in America, so one of her best friends came to the appointment with her.