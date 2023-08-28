Breast cancer: ‘The hardest part for me was breaking the news to my five kids. That broke my heart’

Personal stylist Jess Colivet shares what got her through diagnosis and treatment, how the trauma of the experience changed her, and how she is thriving 10 years on with a greater sense of self

Jess Colivet learned to dance following her cancer treatment. Photo: Barry McCall

Liadán Hynes Today at 03:30