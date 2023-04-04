Bowel cancer: ‘I had bloating and felt a bit off. If your gut tells you to go to the doctor, just go’

When Mary Barnes began to feel unwell she went to her GP and was subsequently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She talks about appreciating life, her friends and family and the importance of good energy

We have all experienced abdominal bloating at some time or other, but when, after a fortnight of “feeling a bit off”, Mary Barnes developed a severely distended stomach, it didn’t cross her mind that it would be something serious. But she knew something was wrong, and after going to see her GP, was referred for further tests. Then, within a matter of days, she found herself waiting for surgery.