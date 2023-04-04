Bowel cancer: ‘I had bloating and felt a bit off. If your gut tells you to go to the doctor, just go’

We have all experienced abdominal bloating at some time or other, but when, after a fortnight of “feeling a bit off”, Mary Barnes developed a severely distended stomach, it didn’t cross her mind that it would be something serious. But she knew something was wrong, and after going to see her GP, was referred for further tests. Then, within a matter of days, she found herself waiting for surgery.

“In February 2020, I felt a bit funny and within two weeks my belly swelled up like I was nine months pregnant,” she says. “I went to see the doctor on a Thursday, and on the Sunday I had an ultrasound which revealed that the bloating was caused by a 4.5lb cyst in the ovary, which had spread from my colon, which (was later discovered) was the primary source of cancer.

“The consultant said that he suspected it (the cyst) was ‘sinister’ so I had that warning, but it was still chilling to hear. However, I just wanted it removed and would deal with the news after — taking one step at a time. After the operation, which involved a full hysterectomy, the removal of 15 lymph nodes, cervix, appendix and a colon resection, he said he was quite sure that I had cancer. Then about a week later it was confirmed.

“I remember that it was late (in the evening) when I received the news, so I was alone and was really shocked as I was a very healthy young woman with no cancer in my immediate family. But I developed a quiet resilience in my head and told myself that I would heal from it. I feel the body wants and is designed to heal and I have great faith in it and in God.”

The mother-of-two, Lottie (9) and Hannah (5), is one of over 2,500 people in Ireland each year who are diagnosed with cancer of the colon or bowel. April is Bowel Cancer Awareness month when medical experts aim to highlight the signs of this cancer, which can often go undiagnosed as some patients feel embarrassed about discussing intimate details with their doctors. Mary, who is married to Phil, says it is vital to seek advice as soon as possible. As although she was lucky it was caught in time, it wasn’t the end of her ordeal.

​“In my case, there weren’t any tangible symptoms but I certainly felt off for three months,” she says. “So it’s important to be aware that you don’t always have clear signs and your gut is a great indicator, so if it’s telling you to go to the doctor, just go. I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude for (the specialist) Mr Kamran’s genius hands for working his magic in surgery, and feel lucky that I swelled up — because if I hadn’t, it would have spread even further and there would have been a worse outcome.

“About five weeks after my operation, I began 12 sessions of chemo ‘to mop the cancer up’ but unfortunately this was interrupted as I had scar tissue from my operation, which caused a bowel obstruction — I had two further emergency operations, which meant I spent six weeks in hospital. I had never even heard of a bowel obstruction before, let alone the utter misery that comes with it.

“After that, I returned to chemo and then, as the disease had spread to my liver, I had a liver resection in December 2020, and a further six rounds of chemo in January 2021. I coped by taking it one minute, one hour or one day at a time. After every operation, I built myself up by walking around my small front garden before eventually getting onto the small green and beyond. I started, and still do, every morning with practising gratitude, took positivity from family and friends, and used some of the fantastic cancer services.”

After 18 rounds of chemotherapy and a series of operations, the Dublin woman was given the ‘all clear’ in the summer of 2021. But a few months later, cancer ‘returned with a vengeance’, spreading to her peritoneal and pelvic region. She underwent further surgery, and, although fraught with complications, the ‘disease was removed’ from her liver.

‘If you were to meet me you would have no idea of my illness because I look so well — this is always hard because people assume I am in the whole of my health’

Following this, along with standard cancer care, she also “adopted an alternative approach” that has helped her to cope with the effects of the gruelling journey she has been on — which included 16 weeks in hospital, five surgeries, 40 rounds of chemotherapy and medically triggered menopause.

“I am very open and get my energy from people,” she says. “I have a small, loving family who were my rock, and great friends who are a great support. I availed of counselling, courses and support groups and Irish Life, my employer, has been above and beyond amazing. I also got huge support from The Institute of Chartered Accounts and my health insurer, which has been superb at making claims as seamless as possible.

“During my long hospital stays, I befriended the wonderful staff in the Beacon, St Vincent’s and Mater hospitals, and the care I received has been phenomenal. Four of my five operations were emergency in nature and I have had eight fantastic consultants, so I am lucky to have had a good experience medically. I also have the highest praise for my oncologist, Professor Ray McDermott and all of the oncology team at Beacon Hospital.

“Since cancer entered my life, it brought a cloud over myself and my family which never goes away — I have had to learn that my limits and energy are different than before and I must respect that. I am a new Mary now, whom I am learning to love.

“The surgery and treatment has taken its toll and I have pain and fatigue which I manage daily. But miraculously, scans show no tumours in my abdomen, even though in late 2021, the outlook was bleak. If you were to meet me you would have no idea of my illness because I look so well — this is always hard, because people assume I am in the whole of my health.”

​The finance strategy manager, who is currently on sick leave, says cancer is a journey that she is still on and although it has been extremely difficult for both her and her loved ones, she is determined to remain positive and live her life to the full.

“Cancer is my journey, which I have fully accepted, and also that it is at an advanced, terminal stage IV,” she says. “It has made me understand what is important — namely, our loved ones. I have a huge gratitude for our health system, as my own experience has been excellent and I am so aware that I was lucky to have private health insurance as my care has always been quick and efficient. I would urge people to get insurance to cover them and their family should serious illness ever occur.

“I now understand that in life, we really only need the basics. Before I got sick, I never thought about the mechanics of my body — but now I am so aware and grateful when I can go to the toilet, both ‘1’ and ‘2’, and have the energy to have a shower and dress. What really matters and what is important are basic needs, our relationships with friends and family and enjoying life. Making family memories is also so important to me.

“Any serious illness is a rollercoaster of highs and lows, so it is important to understand and accept that goalposts can change and by understanding and accepting that, you will adapt to it and have a better experience.”

Mary would advise anyone else who has just been diagnosed with cancer to take all the support offered and try not to be afraid. “I would say trust the journey and while the hospital world can be daunting, I would urge people not to be frightened,” she says. “People are scared of cancer treatments like chemotherapy, but it is all OK.

“Take things one step at a time and avail of all areas of support. When you have lows, feel it, feel the pain and sadness, but let it come in and drift out again like the tide. Tears are healing and for me, they signify strength — I have shed tears most days since this journey began. I would also tell people (newly diagnosed) to keep the faith, as I think hope is crucial.”

This Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, the Marie Keating Foundation are urging people to have #NoRegrets and to seek advice if they notice any of the symptoms associated with bowel cancer. For more information visit mariekeating.ie/noregrets

About bowel cancer