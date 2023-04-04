| 6.3°C Dublin

Bowel cancer: ‘I had bloating and felt a bit off. If your gut tells you to go to the doctor, just go’

When Mary Barnes began to feel unwell she went to her GP and was subsequently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She talks about appreciating life, her friends and family and the importance of good energy 

Mary Barnes from Dublin is living with stage IV bowel cancer. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Mary Barnes went to her doctor when she sensed something was not right. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Mary Barnes from Dublin is living with stage IV bowel cancer. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Arlene Harris

We have all experienced abdominal bloating at some time or other, but when, after a fortnight of “feeling a bit off”, Mary Barnes developed a severely distended stomach, it didn’t cross her mind that it would be something serious. But she knew something was wrong, and after going to see her GP, was referred for further tests. Then, within a matter of days, she found herself waiting for surgery.

In February 2020, I felt a bit funny and within two weeks my belly swelled up like I was nine months pregnant,” she says. “I went to see the doctor on a Thursday, and on the Sunday I had an ultrasound which revealed that the bloating was caused by a 4.5lb cyst in the ovary, which had spread from my colon, which (was later discovered) was the primary source of cancer.

