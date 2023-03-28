Botox for your teeth and drinking wine through a straw – the new dental rules for a sparkling smile

Electric or manual, to rinse or not to rinse? Dr Bronagh Keane, aka Ireland’s Tooth Fairy, reveals what we really need to know about taking care of our teeth

A simple oral hygiene routine can make a big difference to long-term dental health. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Audrey Kane

With numerous fads circulating the internet, sometimes it’s difficult to separate fact from fiction, and tooth care is no exception. Thankfully, we have dental influencers like Dr Bronagh Keane, aka ‘Ireland’s Tooth Fairy’, leading the charge on Instagram and going to battle on behalf of our chompers. Here, she debunks some common myths and the top dental care facts.