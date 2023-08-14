Body dysmorphia: ‘I would start at my feet and list all the things I didn’t like about my appearance until I reached the top of my head’

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition that leaves sufferers with severe anxieties about their appearance, and in some cases can lead to eating disorders, self-harm and even suicidal thoughts. Keith Russell and Caitlin Shipley share their stories of managing the condition

Keith Russell has been living with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) for most of his life

Vicki Notaro Today at 03:30