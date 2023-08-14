Body dysmorphia: ‘From the moment I would wake up to the moment I would fall asleep, I would be thinking negatively about myself’
Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition that leaves sufferers with severe anxieties about their appearance, and in some cases can lead to eating disorders, self-harm and even suicidal thoughts. Keith Russell and Caitlin Shipley share their stories of managing the condition
Body dysmorphia is something that’s often joked about in our society, the kind of thing you might say lightheartedly when someone puts down their own appearance — it’s almost akin to saying “you cannot possibly be seeing what I see when I look at you”.