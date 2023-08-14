Body dysmorphia: ‘From the moment I would wake up to the moment I would fall asleep, I would be thinking negatively about myself’

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition that leaves sufferers with severe anxieties about their appearance, and in some cases can lead to eating disorders, self-harm and even suicidal thoughts. Keith Russell and Caitlin Shipley share their stories of managing the condition

Keith Russell has been living with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) for most of his life

Vicki Notaro Yesterday at 03:30