Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’

It is estimated that one in 50 people in Ireland are living with bipolar disorder, but many experience the signs for some time before being officially diagnosed.

This is true of Sinéad Keating, who was 11 years old when she had her “first experience of bipolar’ in

the form of a panic attack which left her unable to breathe and with ‘an intense feeling of fear’.

“There was no obvious reason to be frightened but I just couldn’t calm down,” she recalls. “At least now I know what panic attacks are, but as a child, I had absolutely no idea what was going on and that made it so much scarier. My parents brought me to see a psychologist and although she was very nice, it didn’t help. The health centre was run down and the exercises she did with me seemed pointless, like trying to find an upside to scenarios like having a broken leg. It didn’t come close to touching on what I was feeling or why I was feeling it - I couldn’t look on the bright side.

“Looking back, I think it made me feel worse, as if I should be making more of an effort to look at the upside of things. So, in that sense, it was useless. But it did normalise going to therapy and that was helpful, because I was never reluctant to see a therapist as I got older.”

The 35-year-old was seen by this psychologist for several months, but it was to no avail as she entered her teens “in a mentally run-down state”, feeling angry, sad, upset and lonely all the time.

“Any time I had alone, I spent crying, but it stopped giving me any sense of relief,” she says. “I think there’s a general perception that bipolar is always massive highs and deep lows, but it never happened like that for me. I was having continual hypomanic episodes. My brain sped up so I couldn’t sleep, and I was intensely anxious and distressed. I couldn’t concentrate on anything and was exhausted and completely wired at the same time. I was staying awake for days at a time and felt like I was just losing my mind. I went around in circles like that for a couple of years. I’m not sure how I got through it, but at least I did.

“I met my husband Joseph when I was 17, and having his support had an enormous impact on my life. I hadn’t had anything like that before, and his kindness and acceptance got me through a few years, but I wasn’t really dealing with how I was feeling. I didn’t know how. I thought I was doing my best, and I suppose I was, but with no real understanding or knowledge about my own mental health. My body got to a point where it had enough. I got a kidney infection and my bowel was inflamed. I was lucky to see a lovely GP who encouraged me to see a counsellor because tummy pain can often be linked to stress. I realised I needed to change the way I was living and so I agreed to see a psychiatrist when I was 21.

“After about six months, I asked him if I had bipolar. I had done a lot of reading and watching mental health documentaries and thought that was what was going on. He said yes and I felt so relieved to know that it wasn’t just me — that how I was feeling wasn’t a result of just not trying hard enough to be happy. But I also felt such a weight on my shoulders as I knew bipolar was for life, and I knew I would come up against a lot of stigma, which I did.”

Although Sinéad, who works as the education officer for Headline, Ireland’s national media programme for responsible reporting and representation of mental ill health and suicide, says that the medication prescribed by her psychiatrist went some way to helping her feel better, she knew it wasn’t enough and she would have to work hard to keep herself feeling well.

“I put all my focus into learning how to acknowledge and accept my feelings, and how to look after myself properly,” she says. “The whole of my 20s was a struggle and I had many bumps in the road, including two inpatient stays in hospital. But I thought that if I did the personal work I needed to do for those few years, maybe I could have a better life in the future.

“I felt much more settled when I was 30. I was working in mental health, had wonderful, supportive friends and got married — also, we felt like we could actually start to think about having children. But I was aware of needing a treatment plan as pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period would be risky for me, as they are for anyone with bipolar, because they could send me into a mood cycle.

So myself and my husband went to see a perinatal psychiatrist at the start of 2018 to talk through the treatment possibilities. We went into the meeting wondering if we would be told to not have children, and came out feeling hopeful that we could actually manage it.”

The Kildare woman became pregnant with twins in 2019 and despite the onset of the pandemic and a change of psychiatrist, the pregnancy and birth went well. But afterwards, things began to overwhelm her and she found herself in a very dark place.

“Lack of sleep and hypomanic episodes caught up with me and I would start to panic when I tried to sleep,” she says. “I worried my husband was doing more than me with the girls. I couldn’t think clearly, I was crying all the time and panicked at the smallest thing. I was still having calls with the perinatal psychiatrist and told her about the shame I felt that I wasn’t doing enough, and how overwhelmed with panic I felt. She told me that I was going to ‘have to let that go’ and any trust I had with her was gone instantly. I felt so stupid but also so angry.

“Of course, I couldn’t let it go. If I could, she wouldn’t be hearing about it.

“Then when the girls were 10 weeks old, I had a complete breakdown, and my first thoughts of suicide. I rang the mental health clinic at the maternity hospital and spoke to the perinatal psychiatrist, telling her that I was thinking about suicide but I couldn’t talk about it. She got me an appointment with my own private consultant who I had been with since college and I saw him the next day. Relatives took the girls for a couple of nights and my best friend came and stayed with us for the weekend to help. She came every weekend for three months and my husband took over all the night feeds. That incredible support kept me going.

“But I fell into depression, which I hadn’t experienced in years. I felt so flat and hopeless and the girls were nearly two before I came out of the fog. I tried a new medication, had a wonderful private therapist, and stopped having contact with people who had never fully accepted that I had bipolar.”

Thankfully, with the right support and medication, life is now much better for the mother-of-two, and she would urge others to seek help as soon as possible and never be afraid to talk about mental health issues.

“Mental illness had affected every aspect of my life and having children was always going to be high risk, but looking back I feel so angry that I was just left with practically no aftercare,” she says. “A few calls with a consultant were never going to be enough to help me. I know Covid was a curveball that no one could have prepared for, but the absence of support groups or access to therapy left me to navigate the most difficult and dangerous time in my life by myself. Like many other people, we don’t have family support and having twins meant it was twice as hard.

“But my girls are nearly three now and the past year is the best I’ve been in my life. I was able to go back to my job, back to volunteering, and to enjoy being with my daughters. We won’t have more children because I can’t risk being that unwell again, with little to no support from the public maternity system, so we were lucky that we got two in one go.

“It’s essential for anyone experiencing signs of distress to talk to someone, as it’s the first step to getting help. Aware’s programme on Living Well With Bipolar Disorder is the first I’ve seen which is specific to bipolar, and it’s amazing to see that, but we can’t keep leaving the responsibility to charities to offer those kind of supports.

“I talk about it because I can, but I’ve had to struggle and advocate for myself when I shouldn’t have needed to. There are 50,000 people in Ireland living with bipolar for the whole of our lives. We have families and friends, often jobs, contributions to our make to our communities that are just as valuable as anyone else’s. We deserve to have support structures to help us have the best lives we can, but I don’t think we’re there yet.”

About bipolar disorder

⬤ The condition is characterised by periods of low (depressed) and high (elated) mood separated by periods of normal mood.

⬤ A mood episode can also include both mania and depression, which is called a mixed state.

⬤ Bipolar disorder often develops early in life; however, diagnosis is challenging as it rests on symptoms, the course of illness, third party information and family history.

⬤ While symptoms can be severe, it is possible to live a healthy and productive life once the illness is effectively treated.

⬤ Correct diagnosis of both bipolar disorder and the type of bipolar disorder a person is experiencing is essential for successful treatment.

⬤ If someone thinks they may be experiencing bipolar disorder, the first step is to speak to a GP or mental health professional to ensure a correct diagnosis.

Visit aware.ie or pieta.ie