‘Being naked, I’ve revealed much more about what’s going on in other people’s heads than I have of my own body’

She’s known for lecturing and protesting naked but how did the economic historian Dr Victoria Bateman start taking her clothes off in the name of feminism and equality? She reveals all, while nude, in an interview with our writer

Dr Bateman believes the reaction to her nudity has revealed a lot about how society thinks

Suzanne Harrington Today at 03:30