‘Being naked, I’ve revealed much more about what’s going on in other people’s heads than I have of my own body’
She’s known for lecturing and protesting naked but how did the economic historian Dr Victoria Bateman start taking her clothes off in the name of feminism and equality? She reveals all, while nude, in an interview with our writer
Suzanne Harrington
Perched on an elegant chair in front of a wall of books, Dr Victoria Bateman, a 43-year-old economist at Cambridge University, is wearing a pussy cat bow, her braided hair pinned up. She’s holding a copy of her book, Naked Feminism: Breaking The Cult Of Female Modesty in front of her. Other than that, she’s naked.