Battle for the skinny jab: ‘I was having five, six, seven bars of chocolate a day. I needed it to stop but I couldn’t because I have no willpower’

Semaglutide and liraglutide can have profound effects, but those who don't qualify clinically are finding ways around the system. Now, chronic sufferers worry demand will exceed supply

Lynn McAuley exudes health and happiness. “I went on my first sun holiday in probably eight years last year, and I wore the bikini and I felt good. “I have noticed an increase in my overall happiness, my social interactions. I had forgotten I was young and I wasn’t living for my age. I am finding me again. Everything is so much better.”