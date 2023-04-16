| 8.7°C Dublin

Battle for the skinny jab: ‘I had such bad cravings, I was having several bars of chocolate. I needed it to stop but I couldn’t do it myself because I have no willpower’

Semaglutide and liraglutide can have profound effects, but those who don't qualify clinically are finding ways around the system. Now, chronic sufferers worry demand will exceed supply

Yvonne Hogan

Lynn McAuley exudes health and happiness. “I went on my first sun holiday in probably eight years last year, and I wore the bikini and I felt good. “I have noticed an increase in my overall happiness, my social interactions. I had forgotten I was young and I wasn’t living for my age. I am finding me again. Everything is so much better.”

The 34-year-old has been prescribed weight-loss drug liraglutide for 16 months and for her, the resulting 27kg weight loss has been life changing. She has struggled with her weight since the onset of puberty at age 10 and was later diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a metabolic disease that, among other things, can lead to insulin resistance and an inability to regulate weight. “I have struggled with weight my whole life, to be honest. Putting on weight and losing weight. When I hit puberty, I stretched up and out. I always was heavier and looked older than I was.

