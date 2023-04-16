Battle for the skinny jab: ‘I had such bad cravings, I was having several bars of chocolate. I needed it to stop but I couldn’t do it myself because I have no willpower’

Lynn McAuley exudes health and happiness. “I went on my first sun holiday in probably eight years last year, and I wore the bikini and I felt good. “I have noticed an increase in my overall happiness, my social interactions. I had forgotten I was young and I wasn’t living for my age. I am finding me again. Everything is so much better.”

The 34-year-old has been prescribed weight-loss drug liraglutide for 16 months and for her, the resulting 27kg weight loss has been life changing. She has struggled with her weight since the onset of puberty at age 10 and was later diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a metabolic disease that, among other things, can lead to insulin resistance and an inability to regulate weight. “I have struggled with weight my whole life, to be honest. Putting on weight and losing weight. When I hit puberty, I stretched up and out. I always was heavier and looked older than I was.

Lynn McAuley, who has been using liraglutide for weight loss, pictured now (left) and before (right) starting on the injectable

Lynn McAuley, who has been using liraglutide for weight loss, pictured now (left) and before (right) starting on the injectable

There were definitely times in my life where I slimmed down but due to things in my life, it triggered me to seek the emotional comfort of food. Just before the pandemic it got bad again.

“I had been through a lot of trauma and I was working from home. For someone with polycystic ovaries, you are always hungry, when you do eat you have a bottomless stomach, you never feel full or satiated, so it was really hard to battle. Combined with the pandemic and it was a recipe for weight gain. I was the second heaviest I have been in my life.

All I wanted to do was get out for a walk but I was so paranoid about not wanting to be seen.

“I was only 30, 31. It was just very depressing on the soul when you are in the prime of your life to not want to be involved in the world. I knew it had to end.”

Lynn McAuley "You really feel the difference in the first few weeks. I know people talk about side effects but the only side effects I have experienced were in the first four to six weeks while your body is adjusting"

Lynn McAuley "You really feel the difference in the first few weeks. I know people talk about side effects but the only side effects I have experienced were in the first four to six weeks while your body is adjusting"

Lynn became aware of the drug on TikTok, and went to her GP. She fit the criteria for a prescription for liraglutide — it is indicated for those with a BMI greater than 27 with obesity-related complications — and began her daily injections.

“You really feel the difference in the first few weeks. I know people talk about side effects but the only side effects I have experienced were in the first four to six weeks while your body is adjusting.

“From the start it worked very well, it totally dimmed down the hunger but if I ate the wrong thing or overate, I would vomit. Or if I lay down after I ate, I would want to get sick, but that only lasted the first few weeks. I learned how it worked with my system and I never had a side effect again.”

The arrival of this latest drug — or, more correctly, group of drugs — to manage obesity created quite the stir when it first reached the public consciousness in 2019, going viral on TikTok and Instagram and since then, spilling into traditional media thanks to proponents that range from The Only Way Is Essex’s Gemma Collins to Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is one of the many celebrities to admit to taking Ozempic

Elon Musk is one of the many celebrities to admit to taking Ozempic

Indeed, there is a mini industry dedicated to guessing which suddenly-slighter celebrities are using it but ascribing their weight loss to diet and exercise.

In between, there are the medical experts seeking to inject balance and restraint. Because at its heart, this is a medication for the long-term treatment of chronic disease — obesity — and not a short-term fix for people who get down a dress size.

So what exactly is this medication and how does it work?

Liraglutide and semaglutide are drugs from the GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptides) family and evolved from diabetes treatments. Liraglutide is licensed for weight loss and prescribed here in Ireland, brand name Saxenda. The semaglutide that is licensed for weight loss, Wegovy, is not yet available here but has been approved. However, another semaglutide, a diabetes drug called Ozempic, is available and is being prescribed for some patients off-label for weight loss.

The drugs work by mimicking the hormones that manage insulin and target the area of the brain that regulates appetite. They are intended as a lifelong treatment and benefits cease once the medication is stopped. The drugs need to be refrigerated and are injected; the liraglutides daily and the semaglutides weekly. Thus, they are expensive.

For Lynn, who doesn’t meet the threshold for reimbursement on the Drugs Payment Scheme, which is limited to patients with prediabetes and a BMI of greater than 35, they cost roughly €240 a month. She takes slightly less than the dose prescribed.

This is for two reasons, she tells me. “One is cost. I get six weeks out of the medication instead of four. And two, that’s what my body said. I listened to my body.

“You can go up to 3mg but I have stayed on 1.8mg. A dose of 1.8 allows me to still have hunger and develop a healthy relationship with food again.

“It is definitely a commitment when you factor in the cost of food, the gym and everything else.

“But I knew I was worth it. The great thing about it is that it has been slow and steady — the weight loss was consistent at 1lb a week. I found my love again for the gym.

“I train five days a week, I eat healthily, I cook all my meals every day and honestly I love cooking — it is one of my favourite things now. I still have my little snack in the evening but I am able to maintain it.”

Lynn checks in regularly with her GP and is happy to stay on the drug long-term. For her, there are no down sides other than the cost.

“I look half the size I was but I haven’t lost half my body weight. I think that can be a blocker for obese people, they think they have such a huge road ahead of them, but a small number of pounds can make a significant difference. A pound a week soon adds up.”

Dr Ninnette De Klerk, a GP originally from South Africa, works in the South William Clinic and Spa, an aesthetic clinic which offers a weight-loss service.

“I find that there is still a lot of stigma around weight. In normal GP practice, the doctors are busy and there isn’t always time to talk about it and it isn’t always something a patient will bring up.

“So what makes my clinic different is we book them in specifically for weight-loss consultation. We have a long consultation and we discuss all the possible options and lifestyle.

“It isn’t just prescribing the medication and there they go, we give them the support they need, we follow up, we do analysis of the body. I find that people like coming somewhere different for this. Because I am a GP, I can also look into health issues as they arise throughout the process.”

The arrival of the GLP-1 drugs, in her opinion, have been a massive benefit to those living with obesity.

“It really makes a big difference. People who have issues with their weight, generally they feel like they don’t have control of their appetite. And that is something a lot of my patients have said.

“On the injections, they feel they have more control. Most people who come in for consultations for these injections have tried a lot of other things.

“And they have failed a lot of times in the past. It is an emotional rollercoaster and they see themselves as a failure when it comes to weight loss. With this injection, with the help it gives and with the appetite suppression, it really gives them control of their appetite.”

And how does Dr De Klerk decide when the drug is indicated?

“On paper, they have to have a BMI of about 27 with comorbid diseases — but I have never really liked the BMI concept because BMI is not that accurate.

“I have a scale in the clinic and I put them on that and look at their fat percentage.”

And what number would open the gate?

“Usually the person that I see will have a body fat percentage of about 35 in women and in men it can be around 25 to 30, depending. Again, you look at the patient.

“My biggest reason for putting a patient on this medication would not be the numbers. It is about what effect it would have on their life. Because that is where this really makes a difference. It isn’t about giving them a number on the scale or making them thin. It is more about health and making their quality of life better.

“We have patients who probably wouldn’t fit in with the HSE guidelines for treating with this drug, but with their body fat percentage and the emotional and physical effect it has on their life, they fit into that for me. It is going to change their health status and for me that is more important than all the guidelines out there.”

Dr De Klerk is at pains to stress that it is not a quick fix. “If somebody goes on this medication, you have to explain to them that it is a lifetime medication. Obesity is a lifetime disease that we have to treat as a chronic disease. You are not going to tell someone who has diabetes to stop [taking] their insulin because their glucose is normal.

“People who struggle with this, as soon as they stop the medication they are going to gain the weight back. Because it is not just an emotional issue, it is a biological issue. We are treating that biological dysfunction in their body with the medication.

“This is not something for everyone and it is definitely not there to support the cultural desire or phenomenon of being thin.

“It is about treating the disease of obesity. It is not a diet drug for the celebrities to keep themselves skinny and that is something people need to realise. It is a chronic disease treatment for some people who have really tried everything.”

She hasn’t had success with all her patients. One had to come off the drug as they weren’t able to tolerate the side effects and another did not respond at all. And not everyone who visits her clinic will get a prescription.

“It’s important for people to know that it is not something that will be given to everybody. It is still a prescription medication and it should be done for the right reason.

“As medical practitioners, we still have to make sure that we

are not giving it to someone who has a history of eating disorders because that can push them in the wrong direction. We have to clinically make sure that we keep all our paths and our medical integrity intact.”

Dr Jean O’Connell is an endocrinologist and the clinical lead at the Centre for Obesity Management at St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin. As someone who sees patients suffering myriad of severe health problems due to obesity, the development of safe, effective medication for weight management is something she welcomes, but she looks forward to a time when there is more choice and where cost is not such a barrier for patients.

She is also keen to stress that in terms of weight management, GLP-1s are intended for patients with the chronic disease of obesity.

“We are battling that misinformation on social media and some celebrities talking about [the medication] in an unhelpful way. If somebody is doing it for a cosmetic reason or to fit in with society’s perception of what a person should look like, that is not a proper indication for the medication and any prescriber would not prescribe in that context. That does not meet the criteria for prescription.”

But the problem is that not everyone is so scrupulous.

It is illegal to promote prescription drugs to the public, both here and in the UK, and celebs have been censured in the UK, and companies shut down for doing just that, as well as for indicating them inappropriately.

It is also illegal to sell prescription medications online.

Anecdotally, there are stories of Irish women buying the drugs below cost online, suggesting a possible market in counterfeit medicines.

Those buying the drug online must consider the fact that it requires refrigeration — which demands specialist transport.

Even if all those conditions are met, it is still a considerable risk and the dangers are immense.

According to Dr De Klerk, it is highly unsuitable for anyone

with an eating disorder and patients also need to be assessed for metabolic disorders and thyroid disorders, as well as other health issues.

“These medications, although their side-effect profile is low, they can cause certain side effects.

“Pregnancy and breastfeeding are obvious contraindications also. People shouldn’t buy prescription medication from websites because you never know what you are going to get.”

This warning is echoed by the Health Products Regulatory Authority, which regularly warns against buying medications online.

Like Lynn, Mary from Dublin (not her real name) was made aware of GLP-1 through media coverage of celebrities who had used the ‘skinny jab’ and got in touch with one of the websites.

Unlike Lynn, however, she did not meet the clinical threshold for prescription in terms of either weight or comorbidities.

Mary was unhappy with her weight, having put on 10kg through a disappointing couple of years of fertility treatment.

She was prescribed and sent what was purported to be Saxenda through the post from a UK-based company.

“The first couple of months, it made me really sick and I got back to the doctor — well, she wasn’t a doctor — and she tweaked it a bit.

“I was on the minimum dose and she said take half in the morning and half in the evening. That helped.”

She describes the consultation as unimpressive. “It was lengthy enough and there were lots of questions but there was no real evidence behind it.

“They just asked and took your word for it. They did ask for a photo of your weighing scales, but, sure, you could have put stones in your pockets if you wanted. Or you could get someone else’s weight, so there was no real due diligence.”

And did you ask if they had any qualifications?

“No — I did not.”

The advice Mary received was proof that whomever she was dealing with was not qualified to dispense the medication.

She was told to “get on it and get off it quick, you don’t want to be on it for a long period of time because it can cause gallstones” — which is at odds with the experts’ opinions as well as manufacturers’ guidelines.

(There have been incidences of gallstones in patients, but according to an obesity specialist this is a side effect of weight loss as opposed to the medication itself. It can also occur after bariatric surgery.)

Although Mary felt she had weight to lose, she did not meet the criteria.

Now, however, she deems it a success. “I had such bad sugar cravings, I was having five, six, seven bars of chocolate a day. I needed it to get off that. That wasn’t normal for me and I couldn’t do it myself because I have no willpower.

“And it got me out of that because it lowers your appetite. I was eating much smaller portions. I had to eat though so I had maybe five small things a day. If I didn’t eat, it made me feel sick, and if I ate sugar, I felt sick. It was a very unusual situation for me to be that big and it was all because of IVF and sitting in watching telly.

“It was an extraordinary situation and I needed an extraordinary answer for that.

That really was what it was. It knocked me out of the binge-eating cycle. And I am OK with the maintenance.”

Mary stopped the medication after taking it intermittently for five months and had lost most of the weight she had put on during fertility treatment. She continued to lose another few pounds after she stopped and has maintained that for over a year. Would she consider using it again?

“No. I knew it was a short-term solution for me. I never got back to either that weight or that mental state. I am out of that vortex I was in, but was too difficult to get out of myself. I was never overweight before and I enjoy being healthy.

“I just needed to get back to that place. I am fine now — I could probably lose a couple of kilos but I wouldn’t be buying that stuff again.”

The predicted weight loss for liraglutide is about 5 to 10pc of body weight. With Wegovy, the new semaglutide specifically for weight loss, it is thought to be about 15pc. This is significant by any measure.

Beautician Kelly (also not her real name) is taking semaglutide in the form of diabetic medication Ozempic for weight loss, prescribed off-label by her GP. It costs her about €150 a month.

Kelly also discovered the medication through media coverage.

“I saw an article on it — or heard something on the TV about it and then I googled it. My GP had heard of it and responded very positively. She had another patient on it very successfully for weight loss.”

Kelly has lost 25kg since she began taking it last August. She was at her heaviest, 108kg, when she started the weekly injections. For her, the side effects have not been significant. As indicated, she started on the lowest dose and worked up to the maximum.

“You might have diarrhoea one day and constipation the next,” she says of when she first started.

“It is still ongoing but not to the same extent. The odd day you would feel a bit nauseous and light-headed — only for a couple of days a week. I don’t feel like that at all now.”

Kelly also struggled to manage her weight throughout adulthood. She put on weight between her twenties and forties after having children. Then she joined a slimming club in her early forties and lost 35kg over a year.

“I was delighted, but it was much more difficult than this. I used to feel sicker on the slimming-club diet as I was always hungry. I didn’t have the constipation but I felt dizzy and nauseous all the time. At my lowest, I got to 11-and-a-half stone [73kg] but I couldn’t stay at that.”

A year-and-a-half later, it was all back on. “It was awful,” she says.

“I had no confidence. I couldn’t be bothered to go out. And one of the worst things about being 17st [108kg] is going on sun holidays. It is uncomfortable and hard to find things to wear. You don’t want to spend money, because you keep thinking ‘I am going to lose this weight’. You never go near a pool or anything like that.

“I hated buying clothes and I like clothes. It’s great being able to buy things online and know they will fit and not just as a cover-up.”

The drug gave her more control over her appetite.

“I overate before,” she admits. “I would munch on rubbish and my portion sizes were too big. I was probably an emotional eater. I don’t really do that now.

“Recently, I really fancied an Indian takeaway. After finishing half, I didn’t want any more and left it behind. I was full and sated. It isn’t about changing everything you eat, it is about eating less.”

Her health and wellbeing have improved significantly. “I feel better physically. I had a sore knee before and that is all sorted now. It is much easier on my joints. It has been life-changing for me, I have to say. I am so much happier.”

And as for the thoughts of taking it for the rest of her life?

“I don’t mind at all. The only problem is the cost of it.”

Kelly has some friends with obesity who are on the medication and are doing well, but she doesn’t disclose that she is on it herself.

“A few people I know would be judgy about it — that you are taking the easy option,” she says. “They think you should just stop eating.”

And herein lies the rub. The controversy surrounding these new weight-loss drugs — and there are more coming; earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal heralded the impending arrival of a ‘King Kong’ drug set to knock Ozempic off the top spot — is unsurprising given the pervasive, long-held stigma surrounding obesity that underpins so much of our culture.

There is the added complexity of this being a life-long medication and currently there is only one pharmaceutical company — Novo Nordisk — whose products have reached the market. More are to come in due course.

In the UK questions were raised about the payments made to various parties and possible conflicts of interest in the wake of Wegovy’s approval for use in the NHS. Here in Ireland, similar conversations are occurring.

This is a highly regulated industry and drug companies contribute financially to training for physicians and to patient support groups as a matter of course. But it is a symbiotic relationship — medics need drugs to treat patients, and pharma companies make drugs.

“Pharmaceutical companies have swayed medical treatment forever, so it’s good that it’s on the radar,” says Eva Daniher Fowkes.

For the Canadian-born, Dublin-based 55-year-old medical receptionist, semaglutide is one of the tools that allow her to stay alive and support quality of life.

“I wish they would try to fix the supply problems before looking at supplying it as a slimming drug,” she says.

“Having said that, I am glad it works for me and I hope they continue to refine it and make it more readily available to those classed as obese. It would reduce the cost of healthcare in later life if prevention at a younger age becomes an option.

“If these drugs had been available when I was younger, and if there was less blame on me and more knowledge about obesity, I probably wouldn’t have gotten to the size I did. I lost my interest in food. I wouldn’t call myself an emotional eater anymore. Since Ozempic, I feel like a switch has gone off in my head.”

Eva has had issues with weight for as long as she can remember.

Eva Daniher Fowkes, who has type 2 diabetes, says the drug Ozempic has improved her quality of life. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Eva Daniher Fowkes, who has type 2 diabetes, says the drug Ozempic has improved her quality of life. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“It runs in my family. There’s nobody in my family that is thin. I remember a doctor saying to me once: ‘Look around at your family. Does anybody else look different than you?’ And I said no. And he said, ‘That’s it right there’. And that was years and years and years ago before anybody ever thought to say that obesity was a disease.”

The conversation in question took place when Eva was in her twenties and diagnosed with type-2 diabetes. Since then she has been on so many medications — for diabetes and weight loss — that she can’t remember them all.

“I have been on everything from fat blockers to amphetamines — in retrospect, none of them worked. My sugar levels, in my head, have been high my whole life. I don’t ever feel like I had it under control.

“Diet was supposed to be a big part of that, but I would be starving myself and working out five times a week and I was still heavy and my diabetes was not in control, so I was flummoxed.

“And, you know, the first thing you do is turn it inwards, you know — ‘What am I doing wrong?’ — and of course depression comes with that and so I suffered from depression for many years.”

Although she has great care now and agrees things have moved on, like many who live with obesity, over the years Eva has encountered a lack of empathy from the medical profession.

“I have had some terrible doctors. I might have gone into someone for a cold, or mentioned some other problems and asked for a blood test. He refused to give me the blood test and said, ‘All I see before me is an overweight woman with diabetes who can’t control it’. Oh my god.”

She continues: “I had a doctor once and I told him my sugars seem to be coming down but I don’t feel well. And he says, ‘It doesn’t matter how you feel’. I said, ‘Excuse me, I have to live my life’.

“The way people talk about obesity, they make it sound simple. ‘Don’t eat so much’. But that is not the case.

“I consume maybe 900 calories a day, which in theory doesn’t even keep my body going, and I exercise, and so I am always tired.

“There is a lot more to it than calories in, calories out. Maybe if you are a healthy person and have no issues in your life, maybe that works for you. Well, that doesn’t work for me.”

In terms of the evolution of the GLP-1 drugs, Eva has been there since the start.

“I was on Victoza [a liraglutide approved for treatment of diabetes] in June 2010 and I got super, super ill. I took it for two weeks and in that two weeks my hair was falling out, my nails stopped growing, my skin was dry — I felt like I was dying. They took me off straight away and said, ‘OK, that’s not for you’.”

Eva and her doctor continued to treat her diabetes with insulin until her doctor suggested Ozempic.

She wasn’t keen given the side effects she had suffered with Victoza and she had in the meantime researched and arranged to have bariatric surgery in Spain after seeing an advertisement for the HSE’s Cross Border Directive, whereby patients who face long waits for treatment can apply to have their costs reimbursed if they have surgery in another EU state.

At the time, Eva was desperate. Her weight had reached 164kg and she had injured her knee and her back. She worried worse was to come if she didn’t act.

“I had a sleeve done. I am in stage 4 kidney failure [Eva developed kidney disease as a result of her diabetes], so I couldn’t get a bypass. The sleeve was the only thing I could have as the bypass would make my kidney condition worse.”

The surgery was a success and Eva lost weight and was able to reduce her insulin. Then, when the weight loss plateaued, her doctor again suggested the GLP-1 drug Ozempic.

Eva agreed.

“Lo and behold, I didn’t have any side effects this time. I couldn’t believe it. Within about six weeks, I was able to lower my insulin again and it seemed to trigger my weight loss again. I have been on it since October last year now and my weight has moved from 123kgs to 110kg. So it is a gradual weight loss, which I like as well.

“My sugars are well controlled now and it is so much easier. I am taking a lot less insulin because of Ozempic. My doctor said the other day that my body is producing its own insulin again — not much — but still. So, as a diabetic, I think it has been really great. As a person, for weight loss, that is just an added bonus. I don’t take it for weight loss, in my position it is just a nice side effect.

“I am also surprised that anyone is using it as a weight-loss only medication. Because now that there is a shortage, people with diabetes, like myself, have been having trouble getting supply.

So it’s been challenging. There were a few weeks where I couldn’t get it and I would have to go off it for a week. I still have all my other conditions, so I am not ‘well’, but I can cope with it better.

“My kidney disease has stabilised and my nephrologist is completely happy with my progress. I can move better. I can put my own shoes on, I can put my own socks on, I like to swim, I do Zumba with a great teacher in Mulhuddart.

“Obviously along with that comes feeling better about myself. I am in a good spot now, especially mentally, because a lot of this is exhausting.

“It is amazing how when you don’t have control over something, how it effects your thinking, and you don’t even realise how much of a shadow it has caused in your life.”