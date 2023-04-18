Bariatric surgery: ‘I lost seven and a half stone – my life is great now’
Maria Ennis describes the year following her surgery as the best and most rewarding of her life. She wants the surgery to be more widely available to others living with obesity
Maria Ennis
The last year has been such an amazing journey in my life. I have lost seven and a half stone. I could never have imagined how dramatically my life would change for the better in such a short period of time. I’m 50 now and there has been a lot of hard work involved in my journey, but it has been worth it all.