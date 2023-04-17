Ask the doctor: Why is my toenail getting thicker and how can I fix it?

Question: For the last few years I have noticed the big toenail on my left foot is much thicker than it used to be. It is also slightly yellowed. I am in my 40s. What is this and will it spread to other toes?

​Dr Grant replies: It sounds like you may have a form of fungal nail infection called onychomycosis — a common nail disorder that accounts for about 50-60pc of abnormal nails. It usually involves the toenails but can also affect the fingernails.

In order to get a formal diagnosis, toenail clippings are sent to a local hospital to identify the causative agent, typically dermatophyte, yeast, or non-dermatophyte mould onychomycosis. Dermatophyte infections are most common, accounting for more than half of all nail infections. Candida albicans is a common yeast infection that often occurs in association with frequent exposure to moisture.

There are many presentations of the condition in terms of nail abnormalities such as discolouration, subungual hyperkeratosis (thickening under the nail), onycholysis (nail separating from the bed), nail splitting, and nail plate destruction. If the nail is not lifting, it may simply be ‘white nail’ or ‘Terry’s nail’, where the nail appears white but no other features of onychomycosis are present.

General measures to prevent and reduce the risk of infection spreading include:

Keeping nails short and clipping the affected portion of the nail.

Minimising activities that traumatise the nail such as mani-pedicures, nail varnish (as well as nail varnish removers) and exposure to solvents and detergents.

Always wearing marigold gloves when doing any wet work and ideally having a pair of soft cotton gloves underneath.

Airing the toes as much as possible — changing socks frequently and putting on flip-flops when at home.

The most common subtype of onychomycosis is distal (towards the end of the nail), lateral (towards the outer edge of the nail) and subungual (underneath the nail). Onychomycosis typically begins with whitish, yellowish or brownish discolouration at the corner of a nail. It’s the accumulation of keratinous debris between the nail plate and bed that causes discolouration. The big toe is often the initial site of infection, where it then tends to spread to the entire width of the nail plate and slowly toward the cuticle.

Treatment options involve a combination of topical and oral antifungal medication, as well as physical interventions which depend on severity and patient preference. Topical treatment is cheap but can be slow. If willing to apply a clear lacquer containing amorolfine 5pc (available over the counter) onto the affected toenail once per week for up to 18 months, cure is a possibility in up to 75pc. Big toenails can take 12-18 months to regrow fully. Topical treatment poses negligible risk of side effects compared with oral antifungal therapy. Other topical treatment options are available on a prescription-only basis.

As a general rule, if >50pc of the nail is affected, or three or more nails are involved, the addition of oral antifungal medication is recommended. The two most commonly prescribed agents used to treat onychomycosis are terbinafine and itraconazole. In the case of toenail infection, the former is taken daily for three months and the latter can be taken in ‘pulse therapy’ daily for one week per month.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck