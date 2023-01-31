Ask the doctor: Why do my nails keep peeling and what can I do about it?

Question: No matter what I do, my nails split and peel. I have a fairly balanced diet and keep myself hydrated. I do a normal amount of washing up and a bit of gardening but nothing extreme. What causes nails to peel like this and what can I eat, take or do to prevent it?

Dr Grant replies: Brittle nails are a common nail disorder in all age groups. Having brittle nails can give a dull, rough appearance and make the nail more prone to breaking, splitting and peeling. It occurs with ageing and often during pregnancy. Sometimes the exact cause is unknown.

Frequent showering, handwashing and swimming, as well as exposure to cold weather, may contribute to brittle nails. Ensure you wear gloves when washing the dishes, cleaning the house or gardening. Dry your hands well after washing and use a preservative and fragrance-free hand cream at night to boost the natural skin barrier. Look out for products with urea and lactic acid, as this provides superior moisturising.

The answer to your problem may lie in the response to some of these questions:

When did you first notice your brittle nails?

What do you work at?

What are your hobbies?

What are your nail care habits (if any)?

What do you put on your nails (if anything)?

What is your medical and medication history?

Does anyone in your family suffer from a similar nail disorder?

It’s a bit like detective work — if you can uncover possible causative factors you may be able to crack the case! Examination of the nail begins at the nail plate — the hardened part that grows out and needs to be cut. It is assessed for discolouration; detachment from the nail bed; changes in thickness and surface texture including pitting, ridging, and longitudinal or transverse grooving.

The nail bed is the area underneath the nail and includes the surrounding skin and cuticle. This area should be assessed for skin discolouration, erythema (redness), growths (eg warts), scale (eg psoriasis), cuticle attachment, and blood vessel abnormalities. Other skin disorders that can cause brittle nails include psoriasis, eczema, lichen planus, alopecia areata and fungal infection.

Some systemic disorders like iron deficiency, endocrine conditions (eg diabetes and thyroid disorders) or peripheral artery disease (more commonly affecting older people) can cause brittle nails. Does your diet contain plenty of calcium and iron? Animal protein in the form of red meat, chicken and fish are all high in haem iron. Plant sources of non-haem iron include spinach, broccoli, lentils, beans, tofu and some fortified breakfast cereals/breads. Potatoes, pumpkins and butternut squash are also good sources of iron. You might consider taking a multivitamin specifically formulated for hair, skin and nails.

It is most likely that your nails are healthy and you simply need to follow the general day-to-day nail care advice. The most obvious thing is to keep your fingers out of your mouth and keep the nails dry and trimmed short.

Try to avoid any trauma to the nail plate or nail bed. Try to avoid contact with any possible skin irritants or chemicals. Do not apply any nail varnish or artificial nails. Lastly, try to protect the hands from cold or windy weather. I suggest applying a preservative-free nail or cuticle oil at night. If you are still concerned, it is always worthwhile attending your GP for a full assessment.

​Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck