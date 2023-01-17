| -2.8°C Dublin

Ask the doctor: My toes itch constantly and I don’t know why

Itchy toes can be caused by a variety of conditions, from skin infections to nerve issues. PHOTO: GETTY Expand

Jennifer Grant

Question: In the last couple of years, I have suffered from really itchy toes. It isn’t in between the toes, but the top. There is no visible infection or change to the skin. I thought it was the socks I was wearing, so changed to pure cotton. I also bought breathable boots. There was no change. What could this be and what can I do about it?

Dr Grant replies: You seem to be doing all the correct things to prevent athlete’s foot. If there are no visible skin changes it is unlikely to be a skin disease or infection. This leads me to think the problem may be the nerve supply to the toes. It is often said that itch is the mildest form of pain. Therefore, it is possible that what you are feeling is caused by a pinched or compressed nerve higher up in your body.

