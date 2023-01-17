Ask the doctor: My toes itch constantly and I don’t know why

Question: In the last couple of years, I have suffered from really itchy toes. It isn’t in between the toes, but the top. There is no visible infection or change to the skin. I thought it was the socks I was wearing, so changed to pure cotton. I also bought breathable boots. There was no change. What could this be and what can I do about it?

Dr Grant replies: You seem to be doing all the correct things to prevent athlete’s foot. If there are no visible skin changes it is unlikely to be a skin disease or infection. This leads me to think the problem may be the nerve supply to the toes. It is often said that itch is the mildest form of pain. Therefore, it is possible that what you are feeling is caused by a pinched or compressed nerve higher up in your body.

A dermatome is an area of skin that gets its sensation (sense of touch) through a single nerve coming from your spine. These nerves send signals for pressure, pain, sense, and temperature from your skin to the spinal cord and then to the brain. A slight dysfunction or damage (e.g. by compression) to a spinal nerve, or sometimes in the brain, can trigger symptoms in the corresponding dermatome. The nerves from the lumbar spine (low back) supply the toes. The most commonly affected areas in the low back are the L4/L5 (lumbar vertebra number 4 & 5) and L5/S1 (lumbar vertebra 5 & sacral vertebra 1) regions of the lumbar spine. Vertebrae are the small bones that make up the spine. L4 and L5 spinal nerves supply the first (big) toe, the next two toes and half of the ring toe (fourth toe). S1 supplies the lateral one and a half digits (half the ring toe and the baby or fifth toe). Read More Getting to the underlying cause of your symptoms may take time. A visit to your doctor for a physical examination and proper history of your symptoms is a good place to start. A routine set of blood tests will help rule out simple things like diabetes, low vitamin B12 or thyroid disorder as a potential cause. Diabetes can cause peripheral neuropathy (damage to a nerve) that is subtle and takes time to develop. A fibrous thickening in the ball of the foot called a Morton’s neuroma can cause sensory changes to the third, fourth and even the baby toe. Tarsal tunnel syndrome is another condition that compresses the nerve supply to the feet — however, symptoms tend to occur on the soles of the feet. Rarely, central nervous system problems such as multiple sclerosis can interfere with the nerve signals between the brain and body to cause these vague symptoms. Mechanical low back pain is often the cause of sensory changes in your toes. I recommend attending a physiotherapist for an assessment of your low back and leg flexibility and the strength of the surrounding architecture that supports your spine, including your gluteal (buttock) and leg muscles. A simple discitis (inflammation in the disc between the vertebra) in the L4/L5 region could explain your symptoms. With daily exercises, as advised by the physiotherapist, you should see gradual improvement. If your symptoms fail to improve over a few weeks, you need to consider going for further investigations, including MRI imaging of the spine (and/or the brain) and assessing the nerves with EMG (electromyography) nerve conduction studies. In people over 60, a condition known as chronic idiopathic peripheral neuropathy can occur. Chronic means the damage is present for more than a few weeks and is not getting better or worse. Idiopathic means that various tests have all come back normal and the cause cannot be identified. Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck