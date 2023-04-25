Ask the doctor: My mum is in pain and needs a hip replacement but the GP says to wait. Why?

Major surgery should be delayed as long as possible but pain, limited motion and hip degeneration are factors. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Question: My mum suffers with pain in her hip from time to time. She is in her mid-70s and has a great life with lots of activities and social events. The episodes are very painful and she has limited mobility three times a year for weeks at a time. Her GP recommends waiting but we think she should have the surgery done. Who is right?

Dr Grant replies: There is no right or wrong when it comes to deciding on total hip replacement surgery. It is a huge decision based on the predicted life expectancy, current quality of life, risk of complications and possible outcomes given the age of the patient.

Sometimes, significant hip deformity and limitation in range of motion (such as being unable to put on your own shoes and socks) may also be an indication for surgery, even in the absence of pain.

There are multiple indications to go for total hip replacement surgery but by far the most common is for the relief of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the hip in patients who have failed all other conservative options.

In general, major elective orthopaedic surgery is postponed for as long as possible. One rule of thumb is to ask about night pain. Does hip pain prevent her from sleeping on the affected side and disturb sleep quality to the extent that it affects her ability to function?

In your mother’s case, she appears to be pain-free and well able to function for long episodes in between bad spells. This does not sound typical of osteoarthritis and I wonder what the underlying cause of her pain might be.

It is estimated that one in four people over 60 suffer with hip pain. Common benign conditions that may affect the hip include tendonitis and bursitis as a result of wear and tear on the tendons connecting the muscles to the joint.

A bursa is a fluid-filled sac that helps cushion the bony part of the hip. These sacs can become inflamed or irritated due to overuse and cause pain when you move the hip joint. Osteoarthritis is often felt in the front of your thigh or the groin region, versus bursitis which is often on the side of the hip. ​

Similar inflammation can also occur in the tendons and cause pain and swelling over the joint, known as tendonitis. Both bursitis and tendonitis tend to resolve spontaneously within a few weeks following appropriate rest.

If, on the other hand, a scan of your mother’s hip has shown significant degenerative disease that warrants surgical correction, then surgery may be indicated. Following discussion of the risk-benefit analysis, she should decide for herself if she is ready to opt for surgery.

The clinical and functional results from surgery vary depending on the type of implant, the type of fixation, biomaterials used, the patient’s age, pre-existing medical conditions and preoperative function among other factors. The risk of ‘revision’ surgery is less than 1pc per year in the first 20 years, with a slight increase in risk among younger, more active patients.

It is important to heed the advice of the orthopaedic team and physiotherapist about what activities should be limited following hip replacement surgery.

Over 90pc of patients following hip replacement continue to have normal function without complications at 15 years post-procedure. Most people can resume their normal activities within a few weeks following surgery.

High impact sports like running and contact sports are not usually recommended. Instead, activities like brisk walking, cycling and swimming are advised to preserve the joint. Over 60pc of total hip replacement patients are still functioning at 25 years post-surgery. ​

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck