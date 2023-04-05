Ask the Doctor: My husband drinks alcohol every single night — is he at high risk of liver disease?

Question: My husband is in his early 50s and while he is not a ‘heavy’ drinker, he would have a drink every night — it could be just one beer or a whiskey — he would then have about two bottles of wine over the course of the weekend. I’m worried that he will develop cirrhosis of the liver if he keeps this up. What are the chances of liver disease?

Dr Grant replies: In terms of standard drinks (SD) of alcohol per week, it’s easy to see your husband is drinking too much. Even if he stopped at one per night, he might be within a safe weekly limit. A bottle of wine is about nine SD. So a male drinking two plus bottles is generally over the safe weekly limit. The guidelines suggest safe drinking for women is less than 11 SD (visit drinkaware.ie to help calculate SD). For men, less than 17 SD per week, with at least two alcohol-free days.

Binge drinking is defined as six or more SD in one sitting. There are many health effects that come with alcohol consumption, namely an increased risk of cancer, hypertension, and stomach and liver disease.

Alcohol is calorie-high, thus cutting down will aid weight loss. Alcohol steals your deep, restorative sleep and cutting down will lead to feeling fresher in the morning, with less brain fog. Alcohol, particularly problem drinking, can exacerbate anxiety, depression and memory loss, and lead to personality changes, so cutting down can improve mental health. In certain susceptible people, alcohol can cause liver damage and elevated triglycerides, resulting in high bad cholesterol and increased of cardiovascular disease.

The liver is responsible for the storage of vitamins, minerals and sugar, the removal of bacteria and toxins, the breakdown of nutrients from food and the production of bile, protein and clotting factors. Alcohol causes liver damage in two ways. Firstly, when alcohol reaches the liver, it produces a toxic enzyme called acetaldehyde, which can damage liver cells. Secondly, the liver needs lots of water to function and alcohol is a diuretic, causing dehydration and further liver damage.

Some people are more at risk than others. Factors such as age, gender, body weight, genetics and pattern of drinking come into play. The only way to know, is with routine blood tests. A history of heavy alcohol consumption, coupled with abnormal liver blood tests, and/or an enlarged liver upon clinical examination, will prompt referral for a special liver ultrasound called a fibroscan.

There is a spectrum of alcohol-induced liver disease severity: fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis and alcoholic cirrhosis. These pathological processes frequently overlap.

The first stage, fatty liver disease, is most common. The underlying cause is typically multifactorial — alcohol, high cholesterol and sometimes obesity contribute to its development. Generally, once these factors are addressed, the disease can reverse.

The second stage, alcoholic hepatitis, is much more serious. Patients are typically over 40 years old and may notice yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, fatigue, fevers, nausea or right-upper abdominal pain.

The final stage, alcoholic cirrhosis involves the destruction of liver tissue, leaving permanent scar tissue. End-stage complications cause portal hypertension, an enlarged spleen, accumulation of fluid, confusion due to encephalopathy, and in some cases, liver cancer.

It would be recommended for your partner to see his GP for assessment. They will be able to refer him for further investigation if needed.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck