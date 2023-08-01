Ask the doctor: My daughter always has an itchy bottom and we have treated her for worms. What else could it be?

Question: My five-year-old daughter always has an itchy bottom. She is five years old. I did see worms one night — we treated it with the over the counter medication and she seemed to be OK for a while. She said she had the same feeling again a few months later and we re-treated. However, she is complaining again now and I am worried that it might be something else. It is the summer holidays now so I doubt she is picking it up from somewhere else elsewhere. What could it be if not worms?

​Dr Grant replies: Having an itchy bottom (perianal pruritus) is a common complaint in all age groups, and usually benign. You are right to assume threadworm (or pinworm) parasite infection in a child who has been playing outdoors, particularly if the itch is more intense at night.

It’s important to look for worms around the anus and vagina with a torch when your child has fallen asleep. The worms are usually 1–2.5cm in length, light grey or white in colour and thin. The female worm lays her eggs at night around the anus, leaving a sticky jelly-like substance that causes the irritation and itch.

If your daughter is having difficulty sleeping, complaining of stomach pain, loss of appetite and nausea or becoming more irritable/restless it may indicate that threadworms have matured to adult size and been present for six weeks or more.

It is most likely that she has recurrent threadworm infection, as it is highly contagious. I suggest talking to your pharmacist about the over-the-counter treatment options and treating the whole family (even though they don’t have any symptoms). Wash all the towels and bed linen. Have your child take a shower on the night you give treatment and again the next morning to ensure you remove any eggs laid overnight.

Threadworms spread by scratching the anus and allowing the eggs to get under long fingernails (so keep them short and stop any nail-biting habits). Hoover the floor and clean all surfaces, particularly door handles, and keep reminding the whole family to wash their hands.

Lastly, the most important thing to do is remember to retreat the whole family again exactly 2 weeks later. This repeat dose is needed as reinfection may occur by putting the eggs back into your mouth. The eggs can survive up to two weeks outside the body.

Common sense advice applies to all rashes and itchy bottoms: Stop using all soaps, shampoos and shower gels and use only aqueous cream to wash. Do not wipe the anus with toilet paper — ideally, wash with water and aqueous cream (if needed).

Try to air-dry the area but ensure it is fully dry. Do not occlude it with dressings or non-breathable clothes. Cotton underwear is best and avoid tight-fitting clothes.

Hydrocortisone 1pc cream (ointment is stronger and available on prescription only) is well worth applying overnight to a mild rash. Monitor for a response the following morning. Do not use more than one cream/ointment at a time and only use for one to two weeks.

Consider taking an antihistamine medication if the itch is particularly bad. If her symptoms get worse or fail to resolve despite retreatment as above, seek your GP’s advice.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck