Ask the doctor: I’ve soft quit smoking – is the odd cigarette really that bad?

While trying to quit smoking, let any slips go and focus on giving up permanently. Photo: Getty Images

Question: I ‘soft’ quit smoking last November — I massively cut down, I don’t buy cigs on every night out — but I have had a few slips. I feel this is major progress but the world makes me feel like anything other than cold turkey is a failure. My question is, I’m working toward never ever smoking. But will having one to two every now and again (a big night out) kill me?

​Dr Grant replies: There is literally nothing positive I can say about cigarettes. They directly lead to numerous adverse health conditions from heart and lung diseases to cancers — to mention just a few.

They cause premature ageing of the skin, leave clothes and breath smelling stale; and what about the hole they leave in your pocket? Taking a geopolitical view, they contribute to a massive global economic burden from health care utilisation.

So anyone that even considers quitting should be applauded, regardless of how successful the attempt. Nicotine in cigarettes is an exceptionally addictive substance. Most people who eventually quit have tried multiple times before they become successful, some data would suggest even up to 30 times on average.

There is no hard and fast rule on how best to quit, other than having a strong desire and a self-belief in the ability to do so. Those who deep down feel they can’t quit or have not moved from the contemplative stage will not be successful.

​We typically talk about five stages of smoking cessation:

1. Pre-contemplative: not ready to consider quitting.

2. Contemplative: thinking strongly about quitting and weighing up the pros and cons.

3. Preparation: planning and preparing for the quit process.

4. Action: taking the plunge and actively quitting.

5. Maintenance: working on the lifestyle changes needed to prevent relapse.

However, it is understood that as in your case, slips can and do occur. But this doesn’t mean disaster, provided you return to the action and maintenance phases again and remain positive.

The psychology linked to quitting is interesting. Many former smokers have quit by going ‘cold turkey.’ I would argue this is the best way to do it.

To enhance the success, there are aids such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) that can help with cravings. To go cold turkey, you need to commit 100pc and there is a huge personal satisfaction and sense of achievement when successful.

The challenge, however, is that the very thought of going cold turkey can trigger an anxiety reaction, such that the proposed quit date gets pushed out perpetually and never arrives. Thus the ‘action’ phase of quitting is never achieved.

Others will avoid the psychological trauma of going cold turkey with a plan to ‘wean’ down and eventually off, or as you describe ‘soft quit.’ Previous smoking cessation medications such as varenicline (Champix) even used this technique of reducing cigarette consumption with a view to quitting as part of its method. Varenicline is no longer widely available but the idea of reducing consumption with a view to quitting has often been proposed.

The difficulty I have with this method is that while it helps to reduce daily cigarette consumption which is a positive, it’s often not very successful at helping smokers quit completely. Essentially, if you continue to smoke the occasional cigarette you haven’t quit and are much more likely to relapse when the vagaries of life come around.

While it is hard to prove, there is almost certainly a dose-response to the adverse effects of cigarettes, so reducing consumption of cigarettes is, without doubt, a step in the right direction.

Keep up the good work. When you have your ‘slips’ be sure to re-engage your efforts to completely quit. This should always be the ultimate goal.

​Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck

For more advice on how to quit smoking, see hse.ie/quit/now