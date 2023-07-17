Ask the doctor: Is there a quick fix for constipation?

Question: Is there a quick fix for constipation? I know I probably don’t eat enough fibre and have been adding it into my diet. However, I was wondering if there was something over the counter I could take to lessen my discomfort while I wait for the diet change to take its course? I find myself straining every morning and only do one or two tiny hard poos. Sometimes I will go later but often not. I had a scan recently to rule out any issues and it was quite painful — which makes me think I am blocked up. Is there something I can do to clear it out quickly?

​Dr Grant replies: You are probably right in saying you don’t eat enough fibre. Most Western diets result in one bowel motion per day. In an ideal world, you should be aiming for more than one. Everyone should consider increasing dietary fibre and taking probiotic supplements to improve overall bowel health. Most healthy vegans and people living in countries with less processed food will have two-plus bowel motions per day, as their diets tend to be high in fibre.

Straining at stool is never a good thing. So first off, you need to buy yourself a ‘squatty potty’ as this will raise your knees above your hips and allow a more direct line for stool to exit the rectum. Before toilets were invented, everyone had to squat at stool.

Secondly, try to take advantage of the ‘gastrocolic reflex.’ As you fill your stomach, several bodily systems stimulate the rectum to move and open. It is most prominent in the morning time. Never ignore the urge, you should go when you need to go.

The list of possible secondary underlying causes for constipation is very long, It includes autonomic neuropathy, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Hirschsprung disease and many more. Hypothyroidism, anorexia, pregnancy and some medications’ side effects are also well-known causes of constipation.

I am going to assume all these causes have been ruled out, and we are dealing with idiopathic (cause unknown) constipation. In this case, there may be a normal or slow colonic transit, with or without pelvic floor dysfunction causing problems with defecation (passing stool).

I firmly believe management should always begin with patient education and strict adherence to recommended behavioural, dietary and lifestyle modification, followed by laxative therapy.

Thirdly, daily movement is key as generally, the more you exercise, the better your body will function. If someone sits all day, it’s obvious their bowel habit will be sluggish.

Fourthly, drink two litres of plain water per day. Not sugar-sweetened or caffeinated but some low fat or dairy free milk can be included in this. Caffeine can aid bowel movements but if you drink tea/coffee, aim for no more than three per day. You can have some decaf products after that, if necessary.

There are two main types of laxatives — bulk-forming laxatives, and non-bulk-forming (or stimulant) laxatives. As mentioned above, you should increase dietary fibre as much as possible by eating prunes, fruit, vegetables, legumes, bran (but avoid cereal as these are too high in sugar) and, of course, beans. Consider adding a bulk-forming laxative such as psyllium husk, which acts by absorbing water and increasing faecal mass.

Stimulant laxatives such as bisacodyl or sodium picosulfate (Dulcolax) and senna (Senokot) act on electrolyte transport within the intestinal mucosa, increasing intestinal motility. These medications should not be taken long-term.

In cases of severe constipation, sometimes manual dis-impaction may be necessary, followed by rectal suppositories or an enema. Other medication can be added, such as secretory or prokinetic agents. Management of chronic constipation due to pelvic floor dysfunction often involves suppositories or biofeedback. Get the basics right and everything should flow naturally.

​Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck

Today's News in 90 seconds - July 17th