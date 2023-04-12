Ask the Doctor: I’m menopausal and on HRT but I still have pain during sex. Help!

Question: I’m in my early 50s and menopausal. My problem is, although I’m on HRT, and using moisturisers, I’m still sore during and after intercourse and almost feel like I have a UTI coming on. Now my husband is starting to get impatient because our sex life is pretty non-existent and I’m the one holding back because I’m worried it’s going to be sore afterwards. He has been very understanding in the past, but I think because I started systemic HRT he was expecting everything to go back to normal. What can I do to ease my fears over intercourse? He suggested a date night and a few glasses of wine to relax — but I’m not sure this will solve it.

Dr Grant replies: You’re right, a few glasses of wine is not going to solve your problem. I suspect you may need topical low-dose vaginal oestrogen (vagifem, ovestin gel) as well as your topical HRT.

Often Hormonal Replacement Therapy (HRT) is prescribed without local vaginal oestrogen. However, certain screening questions should be asked in order to determine if both are needed from the very start. Systemic HRT (oral tablets, transdermal patch, topical gels) is great at treating the vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes, night sweats) as well as other symptoms associated with the menopause such as sleep disturbances, mood and depression. But in some women with strong features of the Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM) topical vaginal oestrogen is also needed.

Vaginal oestrogen, when used alone or in combination with HRT, is safe to use for as long as needed. There are several formulations on the market, and it is often trial and error in finding the one that works best for you.

Typically, a vaginal preparation is applied every night for two to three weeks, then reduced to twice weekly for eight months or more. The low-dose oestrogen contained in vaginal preparations is effective at treating vaginal dryness and pain during sexual intercourse, as well as reducing the incidence of urinary tract infections and overactive bladder symptoms. This is achieved by restoring the normal vaginal acidic pH and microflora, thickening of the epithelium and increasing vaginal secretions.

GSM is thought to be caused by low oestrogen levels and exacerbated by the normal ageing process causing vaginal atrophy (thinning). GSM symptoms include genital dryness, burning, and irritation, sexual symptoms such as pain, discomfort or lack of lubrication, impaired sexual function and urinary symptoms of urgency, dysuria, and recurrent urinary tract infections.

Other structures within the pelvis are susceptible to similar changes as they also contain oestrogen receptors. Namely, the bladder, urethra, pelvic floor muscles, and the fascial support within the pelvis are affected by low oestrogen levels. Pelvic organ prolapse (things falling down) into the vaginal wall may also be a contributing factor to your vaginal pain. The increasing number of vaginal childbirths is associated with an increased risk of pelvic organ prolapse.

There are a few different types of prolapse. A cystocele is when part of the bladder falls into the anterior (forward-facing) vaginal wall. This may lead to urinary stasis and an increased risk of UTIs. A rectocele is when part of the rectum falls into the posterior vaginal wall. Enterocele is when part of the intestines fall into the vaginal wall. Uterine prolapse or vaginal vault prolapse is when part of the uterus falls, and lastly, uterine procidentia is the worst case scenario, when the uterus, cervix and vaginal vault are falling through the entrance to the vagina. You are best advised to attend your GP for a vaginal examination and onward referral, if deemed necessary, and don’t forget to ask for your vaginal oestrogen prescription.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck