Ask the doctor: I’m female and in my 40s. Would a full body health check up be worth the cost?

Question: I’m now in my 40s, female, and more health-conscious than ever before — but I’ve never been for a full body check-up. Are they worth doing? Are they pricey? What’s involved (needles)? And what do you learn?

Dr Grant replies: If you have an interest in learning more about your current health status and ways to make improvements, if you have the time, the money (approximately €400-800, depending on where you go and what’s included) and the patience to wait for an appointment, then I think attending a private clinic for a full check-up is a worthwhile investment in your future. There is, of course, a needle stick involved in taking a set of routine blood tests. It is quite common for patients to have needle phobia but just let the nurse/phlebotomist know and ask to lie flat while getting bloods taken. You will be fasting (no breakfast until your bloods are taken) and need to ensure you drink plenty of water on the morning of your tests.

Some of the most important things you will get to discuss in detail are your blood pressure (BP), cholesterol profile and body composition (body fat and muscle mass). Understanding what constitutes a normal BP reading is key to preventing strokes, heart attacks and vascular dementia as you get older. Reducing salt, caffeine and alcohol intake as well as losing weight and getting daily cardiovascular exercise all help to get approximately 10-15pc reduction in systolic BP.

On the second point, cholesterol, there is no real safe upper limit, so the lower the better — with one exception, the HDL (high density lipoprotein) form of cholesterol. This should be within the standard reference range, as low HDL cholesterol is a known risk factor for atherosclerosis (clogging of the arteries). Smoking and having insulin resistance can lower HDL cholesterol. Knowing whether you are likely to have insulin resistance or not is related to your body fat and your waist circumference. Your family history of cardiovascular disease is also an important risk factor to discuss as certain genetic conditions can cause a poor cholesterol profile. Only by getting referred to a consultant cardiologist will you be able to get further cardiac screening and possibly identify genetic risk factors for cardiovascular disease.​

Thirdly, most health check clinics provide some sort of body composition analysis and this can be really helpful for people to set goals such as building more lean muscle, as this protects against insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. People often fall within the normal range for BMI (body mass index) but overall low for muscle mass and in the ‘obese’ range due to high body fat. Sometimes people are shocked when the clinician doesn’t delve into their BMI or total body weight, but the other two parameters reveal what needs to be addressed. This brings me to the point of importance of weight resistance training in order to build muscle and burn body (and visceral, surrounding the internal organs) fat. The current recommendations are to build in 20 minutes of strength work three days per week. The more muscle on your body, the higher your basal metabolic rate, meaning you can actually eat more nutrient-dense food on a daily basis.

Occasionally, an abnormal ECG (trace of your heart) or chest X-ray may warrant further investigation. Very high iron levels in the blood tests may need to be referred for genetic testing for haemochromatosis. Often things like an abnormality in thyroid blood tests, white blood cells, platelet count or mild anaemia, slightly high PSA (prostate specific antigen) or blood in the urine will need to be repeated in a few weeks with your GP to see whether they go back to normal or persist. Any slight abnormality will be documented with clear instructions for follow up, if needed. Overall, health checks are generally a very pleasant experience.​

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck