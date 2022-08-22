Ask the doctor: I woke up one morning to banging noises and the GP says it is tinnitus. Is there really no cure?

Question: I recently developed tinnitus. I woke up one morning to a banging noise in the house and tried to locate it. I went and woke my teenage son as I was worried, and he said he couldn’t hear a thing. After getting my ears tested, my GP says it is tinnitus and basically I just have to live with it. I’m finding it hard to come to terms with the fact I have to spend the next 30 years with this — I’m a healthy 50-year-old woman. Is there really nothing that can be done? Why did this happen?

Dr Grant replies: Sometimes simple things can cause temporary tinnitus like ear wax impaction, ear infection or even viral labyrinthitis, but it can take a few weeks or months for the tinnitus to settle down. As you already had your ears tested, these things can be ruled out.

Do you have any hyperacusis? This is an intolerance or physical/emotional discomfort to ordinary sounds in the environment that would be considered acceptable or tolerable to most people with normal hearing. It may exist independently or in co-morbidity with tinnitus.

Tinnitus is the perception of sound which is unrelated to an external source. It’s often described by sufferers as a ‘constant ringing, buzzing, clicking, hissing or humming’ in one or both ears. It is very normal to experience short bursts of temporary tinnitus after attending a loud concert/gig.

Tinnitus is a common complaint, with an estimated 490,000 people in Ireland suffering severe enough tinnitus to interfere with daily activities. Tinnitus is more common in men than women, more common with ageing and is more likely to occur in smokers.

Tinnitus is not usually caused by a serious underlying condition and many people learn adaptive behaviours or use white noise devices to minimize the impact of tinnitus.

One of the biggest risk factors for tinnitus is prolonged exposure to loud noise such as working in a nightclub, working with industrial machinery or military service prior to the introduction of compulsory protective hearing equipment. Other risk factors include hearing loss (although hearing is often normal with tinnitus), and trauma to the ear.

Presbycusis — the term for sensorineural hearing loss with ageing — is often associated with tinnitus. Hearing aids make outside sounds clearer and louder, which can help make tinnitus less noticeable.

In people who suffer unilateral (one-side only) tinnitus, sometimes a benign ‘acoustic neuroma’ tumour behind the ear can be a cause. Another is Meniere’s disease, which is characterised by hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo. Otosclerosis, a rare disease affecting a small bone in the middle of the ear, and rare brain tumours may also be considered. Some medications that may cause ototoxicity (damage to the ear) include chloroquine (anti-malarial drug), aminoglycoside antibiotics and some chemotherapy agents, especially cisplatin.

It is worthwhile attending an Ear Nose Throat (ENT) doctor who will take a history, perform a clinical examination and likely request further investigations including imaging, in specific circumstances. The ENT may ask about risk factors, family history, is it unilateral or bilateral tinnitus, is it continuous or intermittent, and is it ‘pulsatile’ (linked to your heartbeat), which could suggest a possible vascular aneurysm.

Changes in intensity or pitch of tinnitus associated with changes in head or body position (lying down, sitting or standing) also strongly suggest vascular tinnitus. Tinnitus can be assessed in terms of rhythmicity, pitch, quality of sound, as well as any potential exacerbating or relieving factors.

You may be deemed suitable for the medical device ‘Lenire’ as a treatment for tinnitus. It consists of a set of headphones, a small plastic intra-oral device that sits on the tip of the tongue and a small hand-held controller. Ideally, it’s used for 30-60 minutes per day for 6-12 weeks or longer if deemed necessary. It works by sending mild electrical pulses to the tongue combined with sound, to drive long-term changes (neuroplasticity) in the brain to treat tinnitus.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck