Ask the doctor: I think I have scabies and passed it on to my family — do I need to go to the GP?

Question: I am embarrassed to say I think I have scabies and passed it on to my partner and two children. I thought it was heat rash and was using an emollient cream, but I have since infected the house. I am afraid to go to my GP in case I pass it on further and I have always associated scabies with being unhygienic. I have cleaned the house from top to bottom. Do I need to see a GP, or are there over-the-counter remedies that work?

Dr Grant replies: Scabies is a highly contagious skin infestation caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite. The scabies rash occurs when the mite burrows into the skin. It cannot usually be seen with the naked eye.

Scabies can occur at any age and affects individuals of any socioeconomic status. It occurs mostly in crowded conditions, as this increases the risk of transmission. You need to come in close skin-to-skin contact with another infected human (you cannot get scabies from animals) in order to contract scabies.

There are two major clinical variants — classic scabies is the more common variant, with a relatively low mite burden of approximately 10 to 15 mites on the body.

Within three to six weeks of initial infestation, the prominent symptom of classic scabies is pruritus (itching) that’s often severe and usually worse at night. Pruritus results from a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction to the mite, its faeces and eggs. The skin rash can take up to eight weeks to appear. It looks like multiple small, red bumps. Often the surrounding skin is excoriated (evidence of scratch marks).

Another typical feature is the presence of small skin burrows (thin grey, red, or brown wavy lines) sometimes with overlying scales at the site of infestation. Common sites for initial infestation include the webs between the fingers, the wrist, elbow or knee, along the side of a finger, waist, armpits, the outer sides of the feet, the skin around the nipple, male genitalia, lower buttocks/upper thigh or belly button area.

The second (less common) variant is known as crusted scabies and usually occurs in older adults or immunocompromised individuals. It is associated with a much higher mite burden (up to millions of mites on the body), so transmission via infected clothing, towels or bedlinen can occur with crusted scabies.

Taking a proper history of how and where your rash (and itch) began, as well as examining the distribution of lesions, is helpful for differentiating scabies from other diagnoses. Common skin rashes such as eczema (atopic dermatitis), allergic contact dermatitis or nummular eczema can also look like scabies. That’s why it is so important to see your doctor for a full assessment.

Another alternative diagnosis is dermatitis herpetiformis or bullous pemphigoid — autoimmune blistering disorders that can mimic scabies. However, these conditions do not ‘spread’ between family members as you described.

Topical treatment of classic scabies is the same as head lice and can be bought over-the-counter in the form of Permethrin cream or lotion. Treatment is performed overnight, with a second application one to two weeks later, to eliminate new mites. Everyone in the household needs to be treated at the same time.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck