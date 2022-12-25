Ask the doctor: I suffer from indigestion. Have you any tips to enjoy festive food without getting heartburn?

Question: I suffer from indigestion generally, and I want to enjoy my food over the festive season without exacerbating my symptoms too much. Generally I keep away from foods that trigger it — coffee, rich food, alcohol — but I really want to let go for a while. Have you any tips? Foods I should avoid, products I could buy?

Answer: Indigestion (or heartburn) is typically described as a burning sensation in the central chest area, most commonly experienced after eating a large meal. It may be accompanied by regurgitation, which is the flow of refluxed gastric content into the mouth/back of the throat. Often the excesses associated with Western living tend to precipitate indigestion, particularly at this time of year. However, in some people, there may be an element of disease that makes it worse.

The most common disease causing frequent and regular (chronic) heartburn is Gastro-Oesophageal Reflux Disease (GORD). Diagnosing GORD can be difficult as there is no direct correlation between symptoms and disease severity. Therefore, patients with evidence of GORD during a camera test into the stomach — known as a gastroscopy — do not always complain of heartburn. Conversely, heartburn is not always severe enough to suspect the presence of GORD.​

In general, severe GORD is accompanied by other associated symptoms including difficulty swallowing, chest pain, waterbrash, globus sensation, pain on swallowing, chronic cough, hoarseness, wheezing and occasionally nausea. Difficulty swallowing can be caused by chronic heartburn as the oesophagus becomes inflamed, known as oesophagitis. Chronic oesophagitis can cause the formation of a narrowing, ulcer or even pre-cancerous changes in the lower oesophagus, known as Barrett’s oesophagus. The presence of vomiting, abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing or pain on swallowing, especially if these symptoms are getting progressively worse and/or there is associated fatigue (due to anaemia) or unexplained weight loss (due to lack of appetite caused by the abdominal pain) need urgent assessment.

Another disease or illness that can trigger heartburn symptoms is an infection in the stomach caused by the bacteria Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori). It is the most common chronic bacterial infection in humans with the prevalence of infection increasing with age. In mild cases of persistent heartburn, non-invasive tests such as urea breath test can be performed to check for the presence of H. pylori. In more severe cases, with multiple symptoms, it is best to arrange a camera test into the stomach (gastroscopy).​

To put things into perspective, heartburn alone is a very common symptom and usually benign, except when accompanied by other symptoms. Most episodes of heartburn are brief and may not cause symptoms, oesophageal injury, or other complications. Gastro-oesophageal reflux becomes a disease when it either causes macroscopic damage to the oesophagus or causes frequent and regular symptoms. Initial management of simple indigestion involves lifestyle intervention and medication. Weight loss for patients who are overweight or have had recent weight gain can help improve symptoms. In patients who suffer heartburn at night or have symptoms such as cough, hoarseness and throat clearing, elevation of the head(propping yourself more upright), avoiding lying down after meals and fasting for at least 2-3 hours before bedtime all help relieve symptoms.

You already mentioned some dietary triggers but certainly eliminating caffeine, chocolate, spicy foods, food with high fat content, carbonated beverages, and peppermint can all improve symptoms. In terms of medication, Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI’s) are the most potent inhibitors of gastric acid secretion and are most effective when taken 30-60 minutes before the first meal of the day. PPIs should be administered daily rather than on demand because continuous therapy provides better symptom control. When taken at standard doses for eight weeks they are proven to relieve symptoms of GORD and heal esophagitis in over 85pc of patients.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck