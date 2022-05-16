| 12.6°C Dublin

Ask the doctor: I recently had a smear test and my doctor said I had vaginal prolapse. What should I do about it?

Pelvic health experts can explain how to do kegel exercises Expand

Pelvic health experts can explain how to do kegel exercises

Dr. Jennifer Grant

Question: I have a two-year-old son and recently went for my smear test. At the test the doctor told me I had vaginal prolapse. I didn’t ask her about it at the time and now I wonder if I need to do anything about it. I haven’t noticed anything myself. What is this and what should I do about it?

Dr Grant replies: As you do not have any symptoms, and are feeling well, there is no need to do anything for now. Many women with prolapse are asymptomatic and treatment is generally not indicated in these women. The common complaint heard from patients is generally ‘a feeling or sensation of fullness/bulge/pressure in the vagina’ or ‘something coming down the vagina.’ I am guessing that you had a normal vaginal birth with your two-year-old son.

