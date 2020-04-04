Ask the doctor: I have asthma - should I be extra worried about Covid-19?

Q I am a 55-year-old lady who has mild asthma and high blood pressure. I take my medication and inhalers regularly and have never been admitted to hospital for either of these conditions.

I also have grandchildren with asthma and am worried they might be at increased risk of death from Covid-19. Is there anything more, other than the general advice given to the whole population, that I could be doing to prevent getting the coronavirus?

A Indeed it is true that patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory conditions and patients who are immuno-suppressed or suffering with cancer are at higher risk of serious complications and death due to Covid-19. Unfortunately, having asthma and hypertension puts you at higher risk of serious illness if you do contract the virus.

But the scientific data tells us that advancing age, particularly over 70, is the highest risk factor for death. The average age of death is 79-81 (to date) for those who have sadly passed away in Ireland.

Similarly, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer are all conditions seen more commonly with advancing age.

For example, while high blood pressure is consistently linked to poor outcomes, the strong likelihood is that hypertension itself is not an independent risk factor but rather a reflection of the age demographic of those patients that are at higher risk of death.

Asthma is a common condition in Ireland, affecting roughly one in ten adults and one in five children. It is a disease of the lung airways (bronchioles) and doesn't typically affect the soft spongy tissue in the lung peripheries where oxygen is transported across into our bloodstream.

Covid-19 infection, on the other hand, creates an inflammatory response in the lung tissue, known as pneumonitis, typically affecting the lung peripheries, leading to difficulty in extracting oxygen from air.

Death tends to occur due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), pneumonia, septic shock and the failure of other organs (heart, kidney, liver) or coagulation system dysfunction.

If you were to suffer an exacerbation of your asthma and contract Covid-19, this could put you in danger.

Therefore you must continue to manage your asthma as best as possible by taking your inhalers regularly, avoiding any known triggers where possible, stop smoking (if applicable) and have a spare inhaler (not a stockpile) and consider using your reliever inhaler through a spacer device.

Reassuringly, to date, we have not seen a disproportionate amount of asthma patients in those severely affected by Covid-19.

Nor have we seen poor outcomes in children. In fact, children tend to get a much milder form of Covid-19. On that note, I wouldn't worry too much about your grandchildren but you still have to avoid contact with them (protective self-separation) for the foreseeable future.

You should also ensure your hypertension is well controlled at present.

The two most common symptoms with Covid-19 are fever (present in up to 88pc of cases), followed by cough (68pc of cases).

After these two symptoms, any of the following can occur: sputum production, shortness of breath and the typical flu-like symptoms, namely fatigue, aches/pains in muscles and joints, sore throat, headache and shivers/chills. Watch out for these symptoms and contact your GP by telephone if you have any concerns.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with the Beacon Hospital HealthCheck

