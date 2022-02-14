Ask the doctor: I am so demotivated and I feel tired all the time – could it be depression?

Fatigue could be a sign of the perimenopause or be related to your diet and lifestyle. Photo: Stock image

Q: I feel so tired all the time and I have what I can only describe as brain fog. I am female and have a healthy diet and exercise regularly, but I feel like I have lost all my get up and go. My husband thinks I might be mildly depressed but I really don’t feel sad, just demotivated and exhausted no matter how much sleep I seem to get. I went for a health check recently and everything came back normal. Could I be depressed? If not, could there be something the health screen missed that could be serious?

Dr Grant replies: Given that there were no medical concerns after your health check, I am reassured that there is (most likely) nothing seriously wrong. You are clearly not suffering with anaemia, low white blood cell count, underactive thyroid, diabetes, kidney or liver failure and your iron stores/vitamins levels must have been normal range.

As you do not feel sad or depressed, it is highly unlikely that you are suffering from a mood disorder.

Just in case, I’ll discuss the symptoms of depression. The first three are key and include pervasive (most of the day, every day) low mood, low energy, and loss of interest in doing things. Associated symptoms include sleep disturbance, a significant change in appetite resulting in weight loss/gain, loss of libido, poor concentration, poor self-esteem and thoughts of worthlessness or excessive/inappropriate guilt. At least one of the three key symptoms should be present for at least two weeks. If you have three (but not the three key) or less symptoms, then you are unlikely to be suffering with depression.

The two symptoms you mentioned are fatigue — feeling tired all the time — and brain fog.

Most underlying medical conditions that cause fatigue were ruled out during your health check. Have you thought about the possibility that you may be suffering from the perimenopause? Do you know what age your mother/older sister were when they hit the menopause? The average age of menopause is 51-52 but the perimenopause can last 2-10 years before that age in some women.

The emotional symptoms associated with the perimenopause include poor memory, poor concentration (brain fog), low mood, anxiety, panic attacks, mood swings, bursts of anger and loss of confidence. The genito-urinary symptoms include, vaginal dryness/discharge, loss of libido, pain during sexual intercourse, recurrent urinary tract infections and even urinary incontinence. Lastly, the physical symptoms (aside from the obvious irregular periods, hot flushes and unexplained sweating) include sleep disturbance, insomnia, fatigue, headaches, dry skin/eyes, acne, increased chin hair, hair loss, weight gain, breast tenderness/cystic change, palpitations, gastro-intestinal changes/abdominal bloating, joint aches and pains.

If you do not think depression or the perimenopause applies to you, then you should consider further assessment of your diet and lifestyle. There is a growing area in medicine called Lifestyle Medicine. There are six pillars of lifestyle medicine, namely exercise, sleep, food, stress management, smoking cessation and alcohol moderation. Fuelling your body with good food (high in protein and fibre, low in refined carbohydrate and very low in processed sugar) is key as there are strong links to promoting the growth of good bacteria in your gut to create a healthy body and mind.

Occasionally, people still want to pursue with more medical tests and your GP can address the possibility of doing further endocrine tests or referral to a General Internal Medicine Physician.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck