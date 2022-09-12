Ask Allison: Time away from my husband has made me realise how miserable he makes me. What do I do now?

Question: I am married for 15 years and have one primary school-aged child. Recently, I had to take some significant time away to care for my elderly mother as she recuperated from an operation. I took my son with me, as his school was just about commutable.

The thing is, it has been the happiest time of my adult life. I had a wonderful time just being without my husband. I felt like myself for the first time in years. I realised that he brings so much tension to my life — he is a very easily stressed person and I realised that I have been either trying to stave off his moods or working around them. I realised that I have been absolutely miserable and I don’t want to go back to that state.

What on earth am I going to do? Can I leave a marriage for this or should I try first to see if he will change? I don’t want to spend my one life unhappy.

Allison replies: Your time away was a real eye-opener for you on how you feel in your marriage. You had some time on your own to think, reflect and connect back with yourself.

It is, unfortunately, common for mothers to experience many identity crises, as each season of their lives brings new challenges and changes to contend with. One of the most common ones is when you realise that ‘you’ have disappeared and in your place is someone attending and thinking about everyone else’s needs — and from the sound of it, egg-shelling around your husband’s mood.

What would it be like if I gently asked you to reflect on what is going on for you there, being fully mindful and aware of how easy it is to fall into this caring trap? The time provided you with some space to think about your own needs. A tough but important question to ask is — why are you allowing that to happen and/or continue? It is hard to swallow and take ownership over behaviours such as tension in the home, rather than softly asking yourself ‘why am I continuing to accept or allow this behaviour?’ This is a huge question and one that needs a lot of time and reflection.

A historical look over your shoulder into the past may be illuminating if you ask what you saw modelled in your parents’ relationship. Was there a predominant carer? Who minded the emotional needs of the home and the people within those walls? Are there gender expectations that are so conditioned that it is easy to not even consciously question them? This is where the work happens, and this could be supported with the help of a therapist to give you space to look at all the pieces of the puzzle.

If we even take this unexpected time to mind your mum, you were still in a caregiving role, but the experience sounded different. Perhaps it felt warmer, or that your help was not only seen but also appreciated. When there is reciprocity and generosity for the time and energy that has been given in caring roles it feels different. When there is an imbalance of give-and-take or it feels like you give all the time while they take, inevitably this is going to create issues.

The first question is, ‘do you still love your husband?’

If we look at this from a time perspective alone, resentment may certainly have gained a lot of ground over 15 years of marriage if issues aren’t being either identified or worked through. As you recently found out, having some space and physical distance can give a clearer perspective to see what has already been there. Days can feel like quicksand in a busy household and time disappears, but feelings don’t.

I’d encourage you to continue this self-exploration with the intent of discovery and then figuring out options and potential next best steps. Identifying your needs, frustrations and the specific emotions coming up for you is going to be crucial in seeing the choices available to you.

The first question is, ‘do you still love your husband?’ It is important to note that the time with your mum isn’t normal everyday life, so like a holiday (which of course it wasn’t) it can be easy to think ‘if only life was like this all the time.’ But it’s not really comparable to your day-to-day life.

What is not working for you and why? Write these answers out and be very specific. How do you think these experiences have impacted your relationship? And what are the consequences to you and your relationship?

Have you shared this with your husband? You can’t necessarily get him to change but you can set boundaries with what is going to be acceptable and unacceptable behaviour going forward. What might that look like? You could suggest he get support but it is his choice as to whether he does this or not. Have you tried couples counselling?

The first question may seem overly simple in terms of either ‘yes, I still love him’ or ‘no, not any more’, but that isn’t true at all. By clearly identifying the tensions or moods that are contagious, you may find they have been naturally dysregulating your mood as well.

Having answered some of the above questions, they may provide a starting point for an honest conversation that may help determine or open options about potential outcomes.

