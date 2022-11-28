Ask Allison: The older I get, the less I want to go anywhere. I’m just suiting myself but my sister says I’m depressed. Am I?

Question: I am in my mid-50s and the older I get the less I want to go anywhere. I loved the lockdowns and I have been lucky enough to continue working from home. My kids are self-sufficient now and don’t need me for much, and my husband goes for a few pints with his friends every now and then and has a very social job. I have to say, not mixing with people suits me. I do almost everything online now in terms of shopping etc, and I like to go for walks by myself in the evening for exercise. My sister asked me recently if I was depressed and noted that I turn down many invitations and seem to have stopped participating in the world. I don’t think there is anything wrong with me except that I am finally suiting myself. What do you think?

Allison replies: I think you probably have a good idea of what I might say in terms of the importance of connecting socially with others. But what’s more important is how you feel about it. You are living your life and it’s not for anyone to push an expectation of being an extrovert on you, which may be favoured somewhat myopically within our society. I would say to check your social preferences thermostat — but it seems like you have done this, and the reading has come back as fine. As you have asked the question, we can explore some possibilities and you can see if any of them sit with you or not.

You are not the first person I have heard say that they miss the lockdowns, and I know what they mean. If we look at socialising and equate it to having a certain amount of social expenditure to spend and then imagine an extrovert, introvert and ambivert going to a party — this isn’t my attempt at a joke, it’s purely for illustration purposes — there is a type of Cinderella effect that impacts each of our social preferences differently.

The extrovert loves going to the party and all that it entails — the getting ready, anticipating who will be there and positively looking forward to chatting and seeing all these people. At the party, they accrue energy from the social interactions and enjoy being there. At 12 o’clock, it’s like their second social wind kicks in and they are then ‘out out’.

The introvert may be kicking themselves as they get ready as to why they said yes three weeks ago when it seemed like a nice idea. The introvert goes to the party and as they are socialising and talking with people, they are noticing and taking in a lot of information. When they mention to the extrovert that ‘Julie’ seemed under pressure, the extrovert may say they didn’t notice that at all and thought she was in great form. The introvert’s brain at the party is taking in a lot of stimuli — from noise to noticing when people’s public and private mask slip — they are quite tuned in to what the person is saying, and not just verbally. By midnight, the introvert’s social battery is full and they need to go home and decompress.

The ambivert enjoys the party and, depending on how comfortable they feel and the types of conversations they are having, they will be on the fence at the stroke of midnight. These may be over-simplified generalisations but they can be helpful when trying to note your social preferences. Sounds to me like you already know them and that perhaps you feel others are saying you ‘should’ be going out more.

Here’s the social crux — connection is important, and it is deeply individual. I would encourage you to meet up with people that charge your social battery but don’t leave you feeling drained or tired. Your energy levels are a super gauge as to how a social engagement was for you. Something you might consider could be micro-connections. Studies have shown that even small daily connections with people, even that you don’t know, can be connecting. Say you are on your walk — the small act of a smile and eye contact, or comments about the day, can be fulfilling as you go about your walk.

Another thought is that perhaps you felt burnout before Covid-19 and went to things socially as it felt like you didn’t have an option to say no, or you didn’t have a valid reason. Lockdown provided many with a solid reason as to why you couldn’t go. This is something we could all question as we try and get some balance going in our social lives. Social boundaries and feeling able to say no are not always that easy to practice.

No doubt you may be feeling the jingly pressure to meet up with others, or they are putting pressure upon you. Check in and see if there is any avoidance occurring? Pulling back socially can sometimes indicate other possibilities. Socialising is a skill that needs to be practiced, I sometimes think of it like exercise — you probably won’t want to do it, but you don’t regret doing it afterwards.

Start small, by doing fly-by connections on your walk. Ask yourself what has drained you and how are you doing? As you mentioned, perhaps this is the first time that you have taken care of your own needs, and this is huge. Just know you don’t have to fully shut the social door. Decide who and what you want to let in, and choose a way that meets your needs.

Allison regrets that she cannot enter into correspondence. If you have a query you would like addressed in this column, email allisonk@independent.ie