Ask Allison: The older I get, the less I want to go anywhere. I’m just suiting myself but my sister says I’m depressed. Am I?

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Connecting socially with others is important, but it's very individual. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecting socially with others is important, but it's very individual. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecting socially with others is important, but it's very individual. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecting socially with others is important, but it's very individual. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Question: I am in my mid-50s and the older I get the less I want to go anywhere. I loved the lockdowns and I have been lucky enough to continue working from home. My kids are self-sufficient now and don’t need me for much, and my husband goes for a few pints with his friends every now and then and has a very social job. I have to say, not mixing with people suits me. I do almost everything online now in terms of shopping etc, and I like to go for walks by myself in the evening for exercise. My sister asked me recently if I was depressed and noted that I turn down many invitations and seem to have stopped participating in the world. I don’t think there is anything wrong with me except that I am finally suiting myself. What do you think?

