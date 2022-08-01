| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask Allison: My wife refuses to learn how to drive. She says she is too anxious – I think she is being selfish

Carpooling with other parents could be one approach to lessening the number of journeys Expand

Close

Carpooling with other parents could be one approach to lessening the number of journeys

Carpooling with other parents could be one approach to lessening the number of journeys

Carpooling with other parents could be one approach to lessening the number of journeys

Allison Keating

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: My wife refuses to learn to drive. It wasn’t such a big deal when the kids were in creche as she walked them there, but now that they are older and there are birthday parties and activities outside walking distance, I feel like a taxi driver. I also have to do all the shopping and all the many things that require a car. We both work full-time. Her answer is that she does all the childcare and that if she drove, I would never do anything with the kids.

Most Watched

Privacy