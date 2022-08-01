Ask Allison: My wife refuses to learn how to drive. She says she is too anxious – I think she is being selfish

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: My wife refuses to learn to drive. It wasn’t such a big deal when the kids were in creche as she walked them there, but now that they are older and there are birthday parties and activities outside walking distance, I feel like a taxi driver. I also have to do all the shopping and all the many things that require a car. We both work full-time. Her answer is that she does all the childcare and that if she drove, I would never do anything with the kids.

She also says she has huge anxiety and just couldn’t even entertain the idea of driving on a motorway or in busy traffic. I think she is being incredibly selfish.

How can I get her to challenge herself and help our family?

Allison replies: When we call someone out and say they are being ‘incredibly selfish’ the subsequent behaviour may potentially range from a response of being non-cooperative at best and disconnected and fractious at worst.

Would it be a fair assessment to say that you are feeling angry with your wife? The emotion of anger informs us when we feel that what is happening is unfair. As this is on-going with activities, parties, shopping and the usual taxiing that happens with kids, the likelihood is a build-up of resentment and continued frustration, which isn’t good for anyone.

It is important for you to acknowledge and process how you feel about all of this and to clearly express how you are feeling. How it is expressed is imperative to hopefully arriving at a mutually satisfactory result.

There is something else that needs to be added into the mix for consideration. Rather than seeing your wife’s unwillingness to learn how to drive as selfish, perhaps softening into seeing that there seems to be a genuine fear of driving and as you said, it is causing her ‘huge anxiety’.

Anxiety around driving is a common issue, especially on motorways. I wonder about the impact of a person driving under the influence of fear and think it prudent that the first seat she sits into would be in the company of a therapist and not into the driver’s seat. There she could avail of compassionate and practical CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) techniques and skills to manage a fear of driving (if she is ready for this), as facing or even thinking about the driving anxiety or phobia is going to be triggering.

One of the frustrations for people experiencing anxiety is that they know that they ‘should’ be able to, in this case, drive, and then negatively compare themselves and feel even worse about not feeling able to do it as it seems so much easier for others. Anxiety can rob your freedom to function in a way that you want to and often leads to a huge loss in confidence.

Feelings of frustration compounded with guilt and knowing that it is causing issues in the family and in your marriage, only add to feeling bad about the whole situation. I know that doesn’t help you, but perhaps perspective may increase empathy and connection for you both as you may also feel overwhelmed.

‘Looking a little deeper, perhaps a chat about gender role expectations would be helpful and for both of you to come to the table prepared with answers to the following question: When you were growing up, what do you think the implicit and explicit gender role assumptions where and why?’

When she talks about being stuck in heavy traffic, it points to the intensity of the anxiety as that trapped feeling is so difficult to explain when it seems so irrational to others. Criticising in a personal destructive way leads to increased frustration on everyone’s behalf. Do you know when the fear of driving started? Did something happen? Have you talked about it together, has she talked about how it is for her and vice versa?

This conversation is one to mutually understand each person’s difficulties and then to look at what can be done. One suggestion to lower the ferrying load is to ask if your wife could do the weekly online food shop?

To ground this in specifics and to pull out helpful questions that might provide clues or identifiers, look at who’s role it was to earn, clean, cook, mind the children, remember, and buy the presents, make doctor/ health appointments, buy the teacher presents, schoolbooks, uniforms, pay school fees, add any more that feel relevant to you both.

There is so much invisible and unpaid work being a parent. Both of you are working full-time, questioning gender roles in an inquisitive and non-defensive way might provide a lot of useful information. Being on the same team as a couple feels so different to being told you are being selfish, which is an emotive one at any time.

There is an issue here, lay out what isn’t working for both of you. Leave personal comments at the door. Come at this from a rational place of ‘OK, this is the situation as it is now, what can we do?’ and then brainstorm and make a plan.

Mums carpool and share pick-ups and drops, sometimes the male partners aren’t in the WhatsApp groups, which makes sharing the taxi load harder, so perhaps you could get added to the group?

It’s good to question and work through issues that are solvable, if even to come at it from a different perspective.

Perhaps the resentment isn’t only yours, ask your wife how she feels you contribute to parenting the children. This could be a hard but illuminating conversation. I hope the kick-start questions help you both.

Allison regrets that she cannot enter into correspondence. If you have a query you would like addressed in this column, email allisonk@independent.ie