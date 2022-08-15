| 16.3°C Dublin

Ask Allison: My sister-in-law’s snide remarks hurt me — should my husband speak up?

Knowing your boundary of what is and isn&rsquo;t OK for you is important. Letting others know too is imperative. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Allison Keating

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: I am having difficulty with my sister-in-law. I don’t say this about many people but she is a nasty person who intentionally causes a lot of hurt to me and many members of her family. She passes snide remarks and passive-aggressive comments when I am in her company, which thankfully is only a handful of times a year.

