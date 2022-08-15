Ask Allison: My sister-in-law’s snide remarks hurt me — should my husband speak up?

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: I am having difficulty with my sister-in-law. I don’t say this about many people but she is a nasty person who intentionally causes a lot of hurt to me and many members of her family. She passes snide remarks and passive-aggressive comments when I am in her company, which thankfully is only a handful of times a year.

I have shed many tears over these hurtful comments but she is oblivious to this. I am a reserved person and I tend to avoid confrontation so I don’t react at the time but I get very upset afterwards.

My husband hasn’t intervened yet but I’m wondering if he should, after another upsetting comment recently. We know this will cause a ripple effect in the family as she will involve others and will likely get defensive and play the victim. We also know that she will never change. Are we best to confront the issue, or leave it be and try to avoid meeting her in the future?

Allison replies: I’m sorry to hear you have been hurt by your sister-in-law’s comments. I can hear the pain that has been caused. I can also hear that she is unaware of the tears, that she hasn’t seen and doesn’t know about the issue. Can we gently start here, as conflict avoidance is going to keep you stuck in this cycle.

Can you go back to a time when you did stand up for yourself, or witnessed this happening to someone else and remember what happened? What negative conflict experiences have you had or experienced that have led to this belief that it’s easier or safer not to express how you feel in the moment? This may take some time to unpack, so go at your own pace and reflect with caution and compassion for yourself.

Often, conflict avoidance is borne out of necessity at a time when its function was protective. But the pattern hangover can be a defence mechanism that has overstayed its welcome. Give yourself permission to safely express how you feel.

Bearing witness to others’ anger or if they lashed out when confronted can teach a destructive life lesson. That is, it is safer to say nothing as the person isn’t going to change and or even worse, they may annihilate you verbally or physically. Looking into your past, can you see if this was something you witnessed or experienced? Is your sister-in-law’s behaviour like anyone else’s?

I’m sure what has been said is enough to be deeply upset but it can be helpful and transformative for you to bring awareness if certain people or situations can feel triggering. Our bodies remember, even if we don’t in the moment. When similar feelings arise that can feel threatening to our nervous system, a good practice is to ask why you feel so upset, to inquire gently and with the support you may never have witnessed.

There are so many possible factors here — only you can decide which will work best for your life and the people within it. One is to firstly identify what upset and hurt you and why. What would it be like to let her know how that made you feel? If you know it will fall on deaf ears, or worse, cause a lot of issues within the family, ask yourself why and then is it worth it?

In terms of creating healthy boundaries, identify if you want or think it is possible to have a relationship with her. Look at her intent — do you think her intent is to hurt you? Is she like this with everyone? Not that this makes it acceptable, but it can take the personal sting out of it for you. Is there a possibility that she isn’t aware of how her behaviour and comments affect those around her? I know this may seem incredible, but personal insight is not a given.

Finding answers to these questions will help determine your next step. We need the powerful combination of reflection, followed by practical tools. What do you want? What do you think is possible? Get support from your husband and talk it through with him without putting him in the middle.

We don’t need a middle-man here, you need to process the hurt for yourself, see if this present pain has some old unattended wounds and see it as a genuine opportunity for you to learn that it’s safe for you to teach people what is acceptable and unacceptable behaviour. And if they can’t go along with that, then you can decide to reduce the time and energy you put into the relationship.

It’s great to not be black and white and all or nothing in life and relationships, as people can surprise you — and not — what I mean by that is if she is consistently nasty, then her behaviour is telling you how she is, creating a measured expectation of what you can and can’t change.

Scripts are a helpful way of practising what you would like to say and how you would like to say something of importance in difficult conversations.

Tolerating some discomfort is good up to the line you have drawn in what is and is not OK for you. Knowing your boundary line is very important, and letting others know what it is, is also imperative.

If you decide to talk or write a letter, you can let her know what comments upset you and why — this is the part you have to figure out — if you want to build and repair this relationship, you need to let her know that if she speaks to you like that again you will not continue in the conversation. Or if you decide this relationship is not for you, then that is your decision. Best of luck.

Allison regrets that she cannot enter into correspondence. If you have a query you would like addressed in this column, email allisonk@independent.ie