Ask Allison: My parents won’t make a will and there will be war between my brothers

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: My brother is 52 this year and still lives with our parents. He never really took off as an adult and I feel like this world is all too fast for him. He is well-educated and able to work but holds a minimum wage job and has no ambitions to go any further. He pays nothing towards his rent or the bills. I say this to show he has no idea of what it costs to live these days, and I am worried about him. Part of this is down to my parents and their complete inability to make him stand on his own two feet, even though they are happy to complain about it.