Ask Allison: My husband’s demand for silence while hybrid working is ruining my kids’ childhood and our enjoyment of home
Allison Keating answers your queries about life and relationships
Question: My husband started working from home during the pandemic and he is now in a hybrid role where he is home two days a week. He has no discretion over this — it is the company policy. He couldn’t go in five days even if he wanted to. He also loves his job and has no intention of changing — he has built a good career there and earns a good salary.