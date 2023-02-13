Ask Allison: My husband wants me to wear lingerie but I hate my body since having children. Would surgery help?

Question: I love my husband beyond words. We have a wonderfully happy home and he is a fantastic father to our children. He works hard to provide for us and we are lucky to be financially secure.

However there is something that’s continually causing an issue between us.

I have never been body confident for as long as I can remember. I look back at pictures of me when I was in my 20s. At the time I weighed 8.5 stone — I remember never being confident, as I was always comparing myself to other women, and especially to women on TV and magazines. I look at the pictures now and can see I did look good but I never felt that way at the time.

Now in my early 40s, I weigh a lot more and after my pregnancies and C-sections, I hate my body more than ever.

My husband always tells me I look beautiful and I have a great body.

When we make love I have to have the lights off, as if I catch a glimpse of myself I feel so bad about how I look, it puts me completely off, and I can’t relax and enjoy what we are doing as I’m so focused on how I look .

My husband wants me to occasionally wear lingerie and begs me leave the lights on so he can look at me — the thought of this makes me feel sick to my stomach.

He can’t seem to understand where I’m coming from. From time to time we will be watching TV and be talking about someone and he will say she looks great. The odd time, he watches porn — I have no issue with this as I know all men do and it really is quite rare that he looks at it. However, I see the women he looks at, with amazing bodies, and I could never compare.

We can afford for me to have cosmetic surgery and I’m constantly wondering if I should as this might make me feel confident about my body and I could then leave the lights on and wear sexy lingerie. My husband is very against the idea as he says I don’t need it... but why does he look at these women with incredible bodies then?

I would really appreciate your advice.

Allison replies: This is a problem of: ‘If only I looked like this, then I would like myself.’ But this is categorically not true as you can now see that you liked how you looked in your 20s, even though at the time you didn’t like how you looked then. I am sure — a word I don’t commit to easily — that when you look back on photos of yourself as you are now, you will also see that you looked well. It’s like you can only give yourself permission to retrospectively accept yourself if it’s a version of you in the past.

This is an unfortunately common experience; and the work here is an inside-out job. You are valuing your self-image, body image and self-worth upon the numbers on a scale and not what is reflected at you in the mirror. I have seen many people who made major changes to their physical appearance, yet their brains distorted who and what they saw in the mirror and they couldn’t see themselves as they were. The body had changed but the brain — and the beliefs — were still stuck in the idea of who the person thought they were. This is how strong our beliefs and perceptions of self are, even when externally, in reality, they aren’t true.

Feeling stuck is a deeply frustrating, uncomfortable, and painful experience. Working upon your self-concept and the beliefs that you hold about yourself will take time and won’t change overnight. It can lead you to learn how to have a healthier relationship with yourself and others. This will be a challenge and it will feel scary and vulnerable.

First question: can you think back to the first time you thought it was bad to like your body? Did someone make a comment, even if not to your face? It is hard to imagine but we live in a very different Ireland now from when you were growing up. Appearing like you “liked yourself” would certainly be commented upon, from snide remarks of “who does she think she is?” to “you are so vain”. Pride, especially around the female body, was called out and shamed. You learned that being confident in how you looked was utterly unacceptable. Friend groups would call out people who were “vain”.

The narrative of hating your body seems to have been present before the birth of your children. This created a generation of women who detached from their bodies, creating a separation from their bodies which then in turn launched a war with their minds.

Think of the significant people in your life as you went through adolescence. Such an important and vulnerable time to form impressions of your changing body, with external messages often being implicit and explicit about how you “should” think about your body.

What was the female body narrative? Can you remember any significant times where you learned what was acceptable and what was very much unacceptable in terms of how you felt about your body? Think about what you heard from friends, teachers, relatives, family and society.

How did your mum or dad talk about how people looked; did they comment on body appearance? Were judgments made about appearance? How did your mum speak about her body?

Here is the big question: how do you want your children to think about their bodies? I know this is a tough one, but this is to genuinely motivate you to see the impact of them seeing a mum who “hates” her body. I imagine you are thinking, “I would never say anything negative about that in front of the kids”. However, children are astute and observant learners — that’s their job. That is why I mentioned implicit and explicit. You may not be saying anything out loud, but your body and how you address it will convey a message to them.

Behavioural change is hard. It is exceptionally difficult in terms of body acceptance if you have had a cruel and punishing relationship with your body for many years. This isn’t about loving your body and singing affirmations in the mirror about yourself that you don’t believe. It is about beginning a completely different relationship with your body, where you see the many functions and roles it provides.

Never mind the miracle of making children — your body is also yours to experience pleasure. You love your husband, he loves you, and I know you don’t believe him, but he is physically turned on by your body as it is now.

Start slowly, and when you feel ready, you could try candlelight, which might feel less daunting. But first, try and bring your body back into the bedroom physically, with touch and no visuals. It could be beneficial to get therapeutic support with this to challenge the body-punitive inner critic.

In terms of surgery, I remember asking my uncle’s advice when doing a TV programme on plastic surgery, in terms of the psychological suitability of someone considering surgery. His wise words always stayed with me; he said that if you wanted to change something to feel normal, this was a healthy expectation. If you thought the surgery would change everything, these expectations were likely to be met with disappointment.

Get support first, talk with your husband and thank him for seeing you as you are. Explain that this is so difficult for you and is something you’d love his support with as well.​

Allison regrets that she cannot enter into correspondence. If you have a query you would like addressed in this column, email allisonk@independent.ie