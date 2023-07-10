Ask Allison: ‘My husband restacks the dishwasher and ‘fixes’ everything I do. It’s a toxic cycle of criticism and control’

Allison Keating answers your queries about life and relationships

Question: I realised recently that I have become very critical and controlling as a person, particularly towards my husband. Don’t get me wrong, he is a pain a lot of the time and has his faults — he drinks way too much and is very critical and controlling himself, on the surface. For example, he will come into the kitchen in the morning and suggest I do everything differently. He redoes the dishwasher after I fill it and even rearranges the clothes on the line. I say on the surface as he is, underneath it all, a very kind man and would never coerce — he just has these really annoying habits of thinking he knows everything.