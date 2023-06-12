Ask Allison: My husband resents the bond I have with my mum – he says it’s not normal. Who is right?

Allison Keating answers your queries about life and relationships

Question: My husband finds my connection with my mother exasperating. We are very close — always have been, and I would have to say hand on heart I prefer my mother’s company to anyone else’s. We talk on the phone throughout the day and she calls me every morning on her way to work, which starts my husband off as he says the house is too busy at that time. I like this call. Then we text or call throughout the day and she calls me to say goodnight at around 9.30, which also drives him mad as it interrupts us watching television.