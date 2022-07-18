Ask Allison: My husband and I sleep in separate rooms – is our relationship doomed?

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: My husband and I have three preschool children and very stressful jobs. When I was breastfeeding the youngest, he moved into the spare room. It has been two years since I last fed and we are still in separate rooms. We don’t talk about it but we are both pretty OK with it. We haven’t had sex regularly since we started having kids — and while we avoid talking about it, I think we are both happy with it other than the fact that we worry it might be weird. My sister says that separate rooms are the death knell of a relationship. What do you think? The idea of not getting a full night’s sleep scares me and if we are happy, what is the harm?

Allison replies: If we take a pause for a moment and re-read your first line, I can feel the exhaustion and pressure you are both under. Then your last line talks about the fear of not getting a full night’s sleep. I hear and acknowledge where you are at is beyond hard.

But neither your sister nor I have any say in what works for you as a couple. When working with couples, I am mindful that I am not privy to them in their quiet, private moments — a warm knowing smile, a gentle reassuring touch on your arm — these are the things that no one else sees. This is why black and white commenting on a couple of what is ‘good’ or ‘bad’ is myopic as no one sees the whole picture of what goes into making each couple unique. What works for one, won’t work for another.

There are some components unique to being a couple that make them different to, say, a friendship. Being physically connected is unique. It creates a bond and chemical connectedness thanks to the love hormone, oxytocin. I hear two productive parents, doing their best. When sex becomes another chore to do, it’s indicative that the daily load is a heavy toll upon you both.

Intimacy in a couple can also show up as support: ‘you look tired, I’ll put the kids to bed tonight,’ or understanding: ‘it’s been hectic here today, I’ll bring the kids out for a quick spin and give you a break.’ It is that deep knowledge of each other when you’ve reached your limit but feel like you are on the same team. Many parents can easily fall into the natural trap of ‘I’m more tired, stressed, exhausted than you’. As parents minding everyone else, minding each other is romantic. It’s love in action.

You both have your hands full with three young children and stressful careers. The cliches about parenthood are unfortunately true, especially in relation to the torture of not getting enough sleep and accruing default mortgage levels of sleep debt. I can see why sex is the last thing on your list.

However, I’d gently suggest it be put on the ‘to-do’ list by starting to talk about how this is for both of you. It sounds like you are both happy, and perhaps a little worried to bring up this topic. We can have different feelings simultaneously, and in an ideal world you may want to have more sex but you are so tired and worn out that you fear having sex.

This is the crux of the matter: there isn’t enough time or energy for either of you in your relationship. There is zero fault or judgement here, and from my perspective, this is showing up for far too many people. Looking around, I see the mountainous effort couples exert daily in terms of their time and energy, as they try to keep their heads above water. The juggle is a struggle for many.

With ever-increasing financial demands, there is a high price to be paid — and the cost is parental burnout. Exhaustion and sex aren’t a great match. Like many of the pillars of health in life, waiting until you have the energy will have you waiting a long time, and sometimes you can get out of the habit of having sex. I could mention it’s like riding a bike — and in a way, it is. Most of us don’t want to exercise but the oxymoron is that the more exercise you do, the more energy you get. Being physical together can get that consensual ball rolling as well.

It is said that bed for adults is for sleep, rest, and sex. I’d like to add that it can be a place for midnight chats and giggles, to be playful and/or supportive, and a place to connect, even just by touching each other’s soles. Bed can provide a space and an opportunity to connect physically and to be a couple, not just mum, dad, and all the other demanding roles you play every day.

I’m pre-empting your tired parent response of ‘I don’t have any energy for sex’ or ‘I’m all touched out at the end of the day’ and you are right — so what can you do to work in some space for the two of you?

Looking at the allostatic load built up from relentless demands day in and day out, ask yourselves how you are going to carve out some time for yourselves, and as a couple: This may look like getting a babysitter for an hour or so, preferably at the kids’ bedtime, to go for a walk or bike ride together, to grab an ice-cream and have a laugh.

The lack of intimacy can be telling of other issues, or at the very least feeling disconnected from each other. Avoiding and assuming do not help elicit answers to what is and isn’t working for you both. I can’t answer your question, but you can certainly use some of these questions to start having connected conversations. It’s always good that you have asked the question — give yourselves the credit you deserve that you are showing up for your relationship.

