Ask Allison: My husband and I sleep in separate rooms – is our relationship doomed?

Work out how to carve out time for yourselves, and time as a couple Expand

Allison Keating

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: My husband and I have three preschool children and very stressful jobs. When I was breastfeeding the youngest, he moved into the spare room. It has been two years since I last fed and we are still in separate rooms. We don’t talk about it but we are both pretty OK with it. We haven’t had sex regularly since we started having kids — and while we avoid talking about it, I think we are both happy with it other than the fact that we worry it might be weird. My sister says that separate rooms are the death knell of a relationship. What do you think? The idea of not getting a full night’s sleep scares me and if we are happy, what is the harm?

