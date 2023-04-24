Ask Allison: My brother’s wife is so focused on their baby, he’s left to do everything else

Question: I am really worried about my brother. He has recently settled down and had a baby with a nice woman. The problem is he seems to have aged a hundred years since he got together with her. She is very laid back — a really nice woman — but she doesn’t work and since having the baby, she is focused on the baby to the exclusion of all else.

My brother has an exceptionally busy job — he manages a large firm with hundreds of employees — but when he comes home he does all the cooking and cleaning, plus helps out with caring for our elderly dad, who has dementia. She just seems to float around in a haze of baby stuff, paying little or no attention to anything else. I am worried about my brother’s health. He already suffers from a long-term gastric issue that’s exacerbated by stress, and I am worried he’s going to get really sick with all the pressure he is under. Should I say something?

Allison replies: Yes, and possibly no. In terms of yes, the tone will need to be carefully considered before you go to him. You mentioned twice that his partner and mother of their child is a ‘nice woman’, but you’ll have to be careful he doesn’t think you don’t like her, or that you feel this is because of her.

Tone lives and breathes in between the words we don’t even say. So much communication happens beneath even our own radars, and yet we are incredibly sophisticated at picking up how people genuinely feel.

Neuroscientist Stephen Porges explains how ‘neuroception’ works, whereby our nervous system acts like a detection system to pick up on cues around us, to see if there is any threat or if it’s safe to connect. You may not even be aware of it as it is unconscious, so you nearly feel it before you consciously think about it.

The non-scientific way of looking at it is when you get a vibe someone doesn’t like you, your neuroception has picked up those cues. This is where I caution a gentle approach.

Any sense of judgment or criticism around his partner may feel threatening, which may seem like a strong word but this is when hard conversations can turn — and not in the right direction. By writing in, you are already taking due diligence and kind consideration into how you want to help your brother.

​Can I gently ask, have you worried about your brother? And if so, for how long? Was he sick as a child? If a sibling or family member is sick as you are growing up, being a caretaker is an easy role to slip into, as well as assuming others’ responsibility. I could be completely wrong here but the worry seems older than just what is presently here.

Moving from neuroception, which is our unconscious noticing the external cues in the environment around us, to interoception, which is noticing how you feel about this internally and how it shows up in your body, how are you feeling about all of this? How do you feel or experience worry? Does it show up as headaches, neck aches or upset stomach? Bringing awareness to how you are thinking and feeling is helpful with regulating how you are feeling.

Old hurts can get triggered in hard conversations and even though attack may seem like a strong word, you are dealing with hot topics, so tread gently

Bringing it back to what to do, perspective taking and seeing it from his side prior to your chat will be helpful. If he feels his life choices are being questioned, you are likely to be met with defensiveness. We become defensive when our unconscious detective mode scans the conversation for what can be perceived as potential threats or an attack.

Old hurts can get triggered in hard conversations and even though attack may seem like a strong word, you are dealing with hot topics so tread gently, especially around his partner. The partner is a full-time parent to a newborn. I’m genuinely curious: how do you know he does all the cooking and cleaning? Has he been giving out about it to you? If he is, perhaps a gentle, ‘I get it, but perhaps this might be a conversation to share with your partner,’ could help.

Does your brother enjoy cooking? Some people find it therapeutic after an intense day at work, or they may have discussed that he takes on the cooking. Unless you live with your brother, be careful with assumptions of how life is behind closed doors. The roles they choose are maybe more fluid in terms of traditional gender expectations.

His partner is minding their baby all day and that baby will also be up at night. Perhaps he gives her a break when he comes in from work. As his sister, do you feel that you need to protect him? Have there been experiences in the past where you felt people have taken advantage of him? Do you feel he can mind himself? You care for your brother and he cares for his partner, baby, father, his business, and you. There are so many roles to navigate in adulthood, and parenting is an absolute game changer.

In terms of a cautious no, you could come at this in a direct but more generalised way. Specifically, I’d suggest getting practical and discussing together how to get additional help in caring for your dad’s dementia. You could ask how things are at home, and if he mentions how it’s hard to keep up with the cleaning, you could suggest a cleaner, and look at how ordering shopping online and batch cooking can be effective in our modern and hectic lives.

Allison regrets that she cannot enter into correspondence.