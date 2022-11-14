Ask Allison: I’ve struggled with weight since I had children and I really want to be thin again — would hypnotism help?

Question: I have been struggling with my weight since I had my first child 12 years ago. I was extremely slim and attractive before I had kids and my body completely changed afterwards. It isn’t just a fat thing — I am just one of those women who got thicker. My feet are a size larger, for example. I have about two stone to lose, I would guess.

However, I am about to turn 50 and recently made a decision not to waste any more time worrying about how I look. I was feeling so good about that, until my husband offered to pay for me to see a hypnotist who specialises specifically in losing weight. My reaction was insane — I lost it with him and accused him of all sorts of things. I suppose I was hurt, but it also made me acknowledge that I do want to be thin more than anything. Please help me sort out my feelings ... and also, would the hypnotism work?

Answer: Being too thin is never a good thing. With a sickening disbelief, I’ve seen a backwards push for 1990s “heroin chic” to come back into “fashion”. Dying to be thin is not chic and immensely painful for all. If you want to eliminate anything from your diet, then it’s the idea of being thin. Words matter, as they have the power to motivate and demotivate and keep you stuck in a vicious cycle of disappointment and feeling like what you are doing isn’t working if you come at this purely from a diet perspective. Let’s not even go on that diet merry-go-round.

Weight loss is a long-term commitment that requires you to be able to sustain and maintain it in a realistic way. It’s a complete 360 on it being part of your lifestyle, but most importantly the focus is inward: on how you feel and not how you look. Sure, that can be a bonus, but there is an emphasis on how you want to feel, above that.

Can you imagine what it would be like to feel healthier? What would that look like for you? If the focus is only upon how you want to look, then the first place you need to look at is the relationship that you have with yourself.

The diet industry profits from knowing what so many people want, which is a “quick fix”, and they have a product in every flavour.

I can’t answer whether or not hypnotism will work. What I can say is that if you want to lose weight, a change in mindset is where I’d suggest you begin.

Take some time to reflect and answer these questions on paper when it suits you.

What are your beliefs about weight loss?

What beliefs did you learn from home about food, dieting and exercise?

How did you find the identity shift into motherhood?

What do you feel are the biggest challenges you face?

Do you have any limiting beliefs that feel like major obstacles?

You can keep coming back to your answers and give yourself room to change your mind and reassess.

How are you doing? How do you feel about turning 50? Does it feel daunting, like a new chapter in your life that you are looking forward to, or a mixture of both?

I hear what you are saying when you tell me that you had arrived at a place where you accepted yourself as you were and the changes that came from being pregnant. I advocate acceptance as an excellent way to manage things or situations that we have no control over — of which there are many. I feel hopeful in saying to you that minus your shoe size (which is just not funny — mine went down a size, and you never want your shoe size to change) there are ways to bring changes into your life that would bring a wealth of health and wellbeing benefits your way.

Women experience so many physical and emotional transitions throughout their lives. Unwanted changes, especially when you were used to being slim, are hard to swallow. It can be helpful to check in with this bodily change, from a fresh outlook of wanting to feel like yourself again. This is a problem clients will often share with me, and I feel there is often an ambiguous loss and grief for the person you were. It’s not that you want go back, but in a way, you can’t, and this isn’t a bad thing.

The gentle and kind challenge I’m setting you is: how do you want to be now? How do you want to feel? What would be inspiring to you? What if this was radically different than what you may have originally imagined? What if you joined a fun workout group and made new friends, or at least fitness buddies whom you could have a laugh with and support each other? What if you started to look forward to being out in nature: feeling more energised, more comfortable in your own body, with your bones, in your own skin?

What if you could look forward to having a better relationship with yourself — a kinder one?

How about having a chat with your doctor before undergoing any exercise or lifestyle changes, and thinking of the benefits to your heart, body and mind?

Perhaps you had talked about wanting to lose weight with your husband before, and he thought this might be something you wanted. Your reaction may have come from your own inner fears of how you felt about yourself and when he mentioned it, this unintentionally hurt you. I hope you are OK now and I hope you feel inspired to take steps towards what will feel good for you. Happy birthday and best of luck in your pursuit of feeling better within yourself.

