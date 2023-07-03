Ask Allison: ‘I’ve decided to leave my marriage — how do we do this with the least damage to the kids?’

Allison Keating answers your queries about life and relationships

Question: My husband and I are on the verge of separating. We have three children under 10. Before I have the conversation in which I inform him we are separating, I would like your opinion on what is the best split for children in terms of access. I believe my husband will ask for 50/50, even though I am the primary carer for the kids as I work part-time and I would like it to be 70/30.