Ask Allison: I’m leaving my wife because she has let herself go. How do I stop her turning the kids against me?

Allison Keating answers your queries about life and relationships

Question: I am a father to three children aged 5 to 13 and I want your advice on how to leave my marriage without destroying my relationship with them. Our marriage has been banal and loveless for a while. My wife is a nice woman but over the years she has lost herself in the kids, losing her looks and her spark in the process. I, on the other hand, have kept up my fitness and am in great shape for a man about to turn 50.