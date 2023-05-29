Ask Allison: I’m child-free by choice and my single-parent sister demands help with kids. I’m trapped!
Allison Keating
Question: My sister has two children and has a very tough time as they both have additional needs and require a lot of extra care. She is an amazing advocate for them and has gone above and beyond to get them the help they need. She is separated from their father and gets very little in the way of practical help, although he does pay maintenance. The thing is, she relies on me an awful lot for support and practical help and I feel rather trapped.