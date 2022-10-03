| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask Allison: 'I worry my lack of confidence will set a bad example for my kids'

Instead of blaming yourself, see it as a chance to show gumption and the willingness to try again. Image: Getty Images Expand

Close

Instead of blaming yourself, see it as a chance to show gumption and the willingness to try again. Image: Getty Images

Instead of blaming yourself, see it as a chance to show gumption and the willingness to try again. Image: Getty Images

Instead of blaming yourself, see it as a chance to show gumption and the willingness to try again. Image: Getty Images

Allison Keating

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships.

Question: I am 42 and a stay at home mum. I am very happy with my life apart for one thing. I am not great at putting myself forward, even when I really want something. For example, there was an opportunity to volunteer for something at my kids school recently and I really wanted to do it. I spoke up but a woman with a stronger personality spoke over me and she is now doing the activity. My daughter, who is 9, was with me at the time and I could see she was upset as she really wanted me to do it also. I apologised to her and she said it didn’t matter but I think she lost a bit of respect for me. I was so mad afterwards - at the domineering woman but mostly at myself. Why am I still so meek at my age and what example am I giving my kids? 

Most Watched

Privacy