Are you or your partner emotionally unavailable? Take our quiz to find out
Do you have a hard time sharing your feelings? Or is your partner closed off? Our experts share their top tips on how to recognise the signs and causes of emotional unavailability, and what to do about it
Audrey Kane
Raise your hand if you’ve ever been on the receiving end of someone who is ‘emotionally unavailable’. Super frustrating, right? As soon as you start feeling safe and ready for the next step they inherently prevent a connection, wanting to keep things casual and undefined.