Are you or your partner emotionally unavailable? Take our quiz to find out

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been on the receiving end of someone who is ‘emotionally unavailable’. Super frustrating, right? As soon as you start feeling safe and ready for the next step they inherently prevent a connection, wanting to keep things casual and undefined.

Rarely opening up or sharing their true emotional experience, they can be difficult to spot, especially in the early stages of the relationship. But there are certain red flags to watch out for, explains Dr Clodagh Campbell aka @the.wellness.psychologist.

“Several signs may indicate that a partner is emotionally unavailable. They can also struggle to share, discuss or be present with emotions, whether their emotions or that of others. They also struggle to form emotional bonds in their relationships and to communicate, and may avoid conversations that go deeper, or emotional intimacy.”

So what causes someone to keep people at arm’s length? Is it fear of rejection, getting hurt, or something much deeper?

“This can take time to pinpoint and understand since the reasons for emotional unavailability usually stem from very vulnerable feelings and experiences, so emotional unavailability can be a result of many factors,” says Dr Campbell. “From our attachment style and personal history to experiencing trauma in our lives, there are a lot of factors that can contribute to someone behaving in this way".

“Someone may also not have the cognitive capacity or emotional intelligence to understand and express their emotions.” Similarly, someone may have never learned how to identify and express their emotions. Often this is a skill we learn from our caregivers, so if someone’s caregivers struggled with their own emotional awareness and expression, this could hugely impact the person’s emotional education and comfort in emotional intimacy.”

While there are things you can do to help your relationship, when it comes to protecting your own mental health it is vital that you know when to walk away. “You could consider asking them to engage in therapy to explore their discomfort with forming emotional bonds and intimacy, or couples therapy may also be a good option,” suggests Dr Campbell. “Discuss your needs with them and why they are important to you. For example, you may have a need and a desire to feel listened to, validated and comforted when you are upset or feeling unwell."

“Ask your partner to meet your needs as best they can. This may take work and effort for them. Be patient if you see them trying, this process will take time. But when your needs aren’t being met and your partner isn’t willing or able to better meet them for you, it may be time to walk away,” she adds.

Psychotherapist Sarah Crosby aka @themindgeek, author of 5 Minute Therapy, agrees. “There will be times in life when it’s important, for our own mental health, to walk away from a relationship. While this is a deeply personal decision and no easy feat, (There are) some questions we can ask ourselves to help guide our decision.

“Is it possible to have a conversation with my partner about this and explore together where the issue comes from? Has my partner been this way since the beginning of our relationship, or is it more recent? Is it something they’re willing to work on within our relationship? If nothing were to change, do I feel the relationship is good enough as it is? Do I deserve and need more? Have I made it clear what my needs are in this relationship?

“If we’re continuously meeting hurdles and feeling angry about a partner’s emotional unavailability; rather than acknowledging this may not change anytime soon, perhaps for our own health and the health of our partner, it’s time to call it a day.”

It’s also important to note, “there will be times in life when we’re all emotionally unavailable,” says Sarah. “This isn’t always permanent, a choice or a sign of arrested development. It can be situational and inevitable, particularly if we’re going through hardship, grief, or have experienced trauma. It doesn’t automatically mean a bad relationship — and certainly not a bad person.”

Three types of emotionally unavailable partner

While not all emotionally unavailable partners are the same, there are three main ways that this aversion to emotions can manifest in relationships, says Sarah: “the jester, the therapist, and the fixer.”

The jester

“The jester turns to humour and silver linings to deflect away from the presence of deeper emotions. This can be due to a severe discomfort with intimacy or certain types of emotions, and a fear of being overwhelmed by them.

“It can show up in the relationship as a desire to sweep various issues under the rug instead of discussing them. It may enter as a wish to stay light and impulsive and label-avoidant. Instead of risking an argument, the jester may avoid contact with you altogether.

The fixer

“The fixer highlights an issue or has feelings about a matter within or outside the relationship, and is ready with a solution.

“This is typically because they are uncomfortable with their own emotions and have a strong desire to stay in control. It can also indicate they feel it is their responsibility to make you and others in their life feel better.

The therapist

“Then we have the therapist. It can make it difficult to put your finger on why dissatisfaction is coming into the relationship because, on the surface, the therapist partner can appear patient, kind-hearted and emotionally intelligent. But when we try to connect with them on a deeper level, their genuine feelings and humanness aren’t within our reach.

“They can bypass strong emotions with monk-like restraint and platitudes such as ‘it is what it is’. They might appear to listen, but do they listen to understand you, or listen to respond?

"With all that being said, if we are continuously finding ourselves in relationships with emotionally unavailable people, it may be time to start looking inward and questioning just how emotionally available we actually are.”

Dr Campbell agrees: “When it comes to assessing whether you are emotionally unavailable, I would encourage you to consider your relationship with your emotions, your emotional awareness and your comfort in emotional intimacy. In most cases, you can certainly improve your emotional availability. This takes time and work, and a desire to do so, but it is definitely possible. Therapy is a brilliant place to engage in this process.”

Check out thewellnesspsychologist.ie or @themindgeek for more

Quiz: Are you emotionally unavailable? by Sarah Crosby

These questions will help you examine your relationship and determine whether or not you or a loved is emotionally unavailable. If you answer yes to many of these questions, you may need some help to break the cycle.