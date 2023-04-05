| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Are you or your partner emotionally unavailable? Take our quiz to find out

Do you have a hard time sharing your feelings? Or is your partner closed off? Our experts share their top tips on how to recognise the signs and causes of emotional unavailability, and what to do about it

There are times in an relationship when it is important to know when to walk away Expand
Emotionally unavailable? Expand
Dr Clodagh Campbell, aka The Wellness Psychologist Expand
Psychotherapist Sarah Crosby, aka The Mind Geek. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

There are times in an relationship when it is important to know when to walk away

There are times in an relationship when it is important to know when to walk away

Emotionally unavailable?

Emotionally unavailable?

Dr Clodagh Campbell, aka The Wellness Psychologist

Dr Clodagh Campbell, aka The Wellness Psychologist

Psychotherapist Sarah Crosby, aka The Mind Geek. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Psychotherapist Sarah Crosby, aka The Mind Geek. Photo: Steve Humphreys

/

There are times in an relationship when it is important to know when to walk away

Audrey Kane

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been on the receiving end of someone who is ‘emotionally unavailable’. Super frustrating, right? As soon as you start feeling safe and ready for the next step they inherently prevent a connection, wanting to keep things casual and undefined.

Rarely opening up or sharing their true emotional experience, they can be difficult to spot, especially in the early stages of the relationship. But there are certain red flags to watch out for, explains Dr Clodagh Campbell aka @the.wellness.psychologist.

Most Watched

Privacy