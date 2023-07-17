‘Aoife died at 31 of ovarian cancer – I want to celebrate the work she did nurturing children’s mental health’

Following the death of a fellow teacher who spread joy through the mindfulness practices she championed, Julie-Ann Carroll was inspired to create a book helping children learn more about understanding their emotions

Primary school teacher Julie-Ann Carroll was inspired to create her children’s book, Our Super Teacher, by her beloved friend and fellow teacher Aoife Kelly, who passed away last March from ovarian cancer, at the age of 31. “We taught together in primary school in County Westmeath. I suppose through grief, I just felt she was such a special person and to celebrate her, the idea came to me.”